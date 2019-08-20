Ijaz Chaudhry



Pakistan's Dar Hockey Academy played its third match of the Holland tour against HGC at The Hague.





The city houses International Court of Justice where Pakistan and India recently contested the famous legal case pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav.



Mr Aizaz Khan, deputy head of mission Pakistan embassy in Holland, graced the occasion.



Also present was Dutch hockey legend Marc Delissen (Olympics & World Cup winner) and another distinguished Olympian and World Cupper Maarten van Grimbergen. Delissen's son Mick was playing in this match for the club his father captained.



HGC which houses six synthetic turfs had finished 3rd in Hoofdklasse (Dutch league's top tier). They fielded a team consisting of Men's first team and Boy's first team. Two had appeared for Holland's national age group teams.



The Lahore based academy remained in cruise control throughout.



Their attacks came in waves. A number of chances arrived; nine were translated into goals.



There were seven beautiful open play goals. The two penalty corner goals came throughwell planned indirect drills.



Murtaza Yaqoob, grandson of late Afzal Manna Olympic silver medallist 1964, and Farhan both had hat tricks



At least two goals deserve full description.



Adeel Latif in a mazy run beat three defenders before slipping the ball to Murtaza on his right. Murtaza's first time pass was deflected into the net by Farhan in a split second.



A memorable individual goal was scored by Abdul Rahman. He sprinted from the left side and dribbled past two defenders in a straight line before slamming it in.



Dar Hockey Academy: 9 HGC: 0

SCORERS: Murtaza Yaqoob 3, Farhan 3, Adeel Latif, Abdul Rehman, Ali Aziz



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports.



