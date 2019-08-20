The women’s hockey team of Sports Authority of India arrived here yesterday to play six practice matches against Bangladesh under-21 women’s team as part of the home side’s preparation for next month’s Women’s Junior AHF Cup in Singapore.





The first match between the two sides will be held today at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium while the rest of the matches will take place on August 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28 respectively.



Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) formed the women’s team recently and decided to send them to an international competition for the first time. As part of preparation and earning experience, the game’s local governing body has also arranged the six-match preparation series.



“The visiting Indian side have been in training round-the-year and they have recently played against their Kenyan counterparts. So we have to emphasise on gathering experience rather than thinking of win or defeat against the experienced Indian side,” Bangladesh Hockey’s advisory coach Ajay Kumar Bansal told reporters at press conference yesterday. He was accompanied by assistant coach Hedayetullah Razib and Shahidullah Titu.



The Daily Star