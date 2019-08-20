Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 47
View Comments


Lily Owsley, who won gold with Great Britain at the Rio 2016 Olympics, scored England's goal

England's women were held to a 1-1 draw by Germany in their second match at the EuroHockey Championships.



Mark Hager's side started strongest and Lily Owsley opened the the scoring in the second quarter in Antwerp, Belgium.

Germany improved after half-time and with seconds left in the third quarter, Hannah Gablac equalised.

England, who beat Ireland 2-1 in their opening match on Sunday, will qualify for the semi-finals if they defeat Belarus on Wednesday.

Owsley said: "It's a similar story, we go one up and then we always let sides back in. It happened against Ireland too. We have to learn how to close out those games."

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb added: "We are disappointed with a the draw, which I am taking as a real positive. Especially the first half, we probably played well enough to get more chances. Overall, it's pleasing we took a step up from yesterday."

The winner of the tournament will secure qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

If England win the event, it would mean Great Britain - who won gold at Rio 2016 - would be certain of defending the Olympic title in Tokyo.

If England do not win, Great Britain will play in a two-legged winner-takes-all Olympic qualifier in November.

BBC Sport

