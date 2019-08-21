Breda, Holland - After three big victories,Dar Hockey Academy's winning streak appeared to be over when Breda trailing 2-3 earned a penalty corner in the last minute of the match. Flicker's strong push had beaten custodian Waqar Younis but the line stopper Wasim Akram miraculously pulled the ball out.





Breda Hockey & Bandy Club staged the 2018 of the FIH Champions Trophy which was the last edition of the tournament and it has been replaced by the high profile FIH Pro League.



It was Pakistani colts' toughest assignment thus far. Breda fielded their first choice Men's team which is going to compete in the Dutch league starting from September eight.



Five players had represented Holland in age group internationals.



But Dar HA weren't overawed and dominated the exchanges from the off. Goal which had been coming ever since the match started eventually arrived in the 10th minute. Left winger Wasim Akram, who is in inspirational form, sent an excellent cross via a reverse hit which was well connected by Ali Aziz.



Having been outplayed in the first quarter, Breda appeared to be a transformed side in the next 15 minutes which were evenly played. The hosts levelled off the first penalty corner. Luc Bogers' missile of a flick hit the board.



Only three minutes into the second half, Breda had their second PC, Waqar Younis with a majestic leap palmed the ball out. The resulting long corner was quickly taken and Floris Verhijen at the top of the circle put his team ahead in a flash.



In arrears, Dar HA, who had to face some poor umpiring, came back well. Their first PC saw the ball moved around in the circle before Murtaza Yaqoob, standing close to the left pole tapped it in to make it 2-2



Hence, it was all to play for in the last quarter.



Dar HA failed to make two good chances count. Then Adeel Latif had a mesmerising run, first along the right side line and then the goal line. The baffled Breda defence conceded a penalty stroke. M.Adnad stepped up and sent the ball high into the right corner giving goal keeper no chance. The more experienced Breda side earnestly looked for the equaliser but failed despite getting the last minute penalty corner.



The pulsating encounter ended in a hard earned but well merited win for the Lahore based academy.



SCORERS:

Pakistan: Ali Aziz, Murtaza Yaqoob & M.Adnan

Breda:Luc Bogers & Floris Verhijen



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



