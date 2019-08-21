With around two and a half months’ preparation, Bangladesh girls will play a total of six practice matches against the Indian team until next Wednesday as part of their preparation for the Junior Women’s (U-21) AHF Cup 2019, scheduled to be held in Singapore in September





Action from the friendly series opener between Bangladesh U-21 women's team and Sports Authority of India Academy in Dhaka Tuesday BHF



Despite a positive start, Bangladesh U-21 women’s hockey team conceded a 6-0 defeat against visiting Sports Authority of India Academy women’s hockey side in the first friendly at Maulana Bhashani National Stadium in Dhaka Tuesday.





The newly-formed Bangladesh team ended the first quarter of the game without conceding any goal against the more experienced side, but conceded three goals in the second quarter with Vinamrata Yadav netting twice and Lalawn Puii adding the other.



Tanya and Lotia Mary scored one each as the host leaked two more goals in the third quarter, before Lalruatfeli netted the last goal in the first minute of the final quarter.



