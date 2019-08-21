By Jugjet Singh





READY Steady Tokyo Hockey. That’s the name of the tournament to test the newly laid Olympic pitches, almost a year ahead of schedule.





However, the Malaysian men’s team are neither Ready nor Steady to qualify for the Olympics after a lapse of 20 years.



Hammered 6-0 by India and then humiliated 3-1 by Japan is the sorry tale emerging from Japan so far, and coach Roelant Oltman's men faced more misery against New Zealand today.



New Zealand, mind you, have remained unbeaten — just to remind captain Shukri Mutalib and his men in case they didn't know what’s happening around them.



The Kiwis’ clean sheet at Ready Steady Tokyo shows Japan 4-3, India 2-1 and Malaysia 3-1.



The Black Sticks are one of the teams who Malaysia might battle in a home-and-away 120 minutes winners-take-all match in October to open the last door to the 2020 Olympics.



And the other three possibilities, after all the continental tournaments are over, are meeting Germany, Spain or Canada.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have pumped in millions of ringgit, brought the FIH Series Finals to Bukit Jalil, sent the team on a scenic Tour of Europe, and finally bundled them off to bustling Tokyo with a pat on their backs.



The MHC went out with a bowl to beg, borrow and almost sell the shirts off their backs to realise this Olympic dream, and yet money was never an issue.



A few changes were made to the Europe squad that won a Four-Nation and beat Germany, but lost badly to the Netherlands and Belgium in their last two Test matches.



The team seemed Ready and Steady in Europe but a few changes have turned them from champs to chumps in Tokyo.



The only positive on the Tokyo Four-Nation so far is that the Malaysian players got a chance to play on the newly built Oi Hockey Stadium pitch, and if they are not ready to qualify just yet, they can lay a claim to having been the first to play on the 2020 Olympic realm.



Never mind that if they don’t go next year for the Olympics itself.



Malaysia also have the best coach in the world in Oltmans, but still, something does not taste right in the brew which MHC are cooking right now.



And after a quick taste of the Olympic brew, it confirmed that the missing ingredient to turn a bunch of pampered players into Olympians is the players themselves.



The apologists will say the team played nine matches in Europe, came back to Kuala Lumpur, the coach made a few changes to the team, and they flew off to Tokyo without even having enough time to change their underwear.



And that's why they are doing so badly right now.



The sceptics will counter — you deserve it for blowing the chance of a lifetime to win the Asian Games gold as well as being the first team in the world to qualify for the Olympics two years ahead, and all you had to do was defend a 6-5 lead for 17 seconds.



Japan became a first-time Asian Games champions instead, and double qualified as hosts as well as the Jakarta gold medallists.



So, take it easy against New Zealand today as win, draw or lose, Malaysia will still play for the third-fourth placing.



And yes, it's okay if Malaysia don't qualify for the Olympics as well, as the MHC have been more Ready and Steady for Tokyo than the players have ever been themselves.



