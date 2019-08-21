



The Vantage Black Sticks have fallen 5-0 to world-ranked No. 5 India in the final game of the Ready, Steady Tokyo Olympic test event.





Like the round robin game, India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh drag-flicked one into the goal early in the game (7th minute of play) to give the Indian men a 1-0 lead over the Vantage Black Sticks.



Singh Shamsher then returned in the 2nd quarter to convert a goal in the 18th minute, extending the Indian lead, 2-0.



India’s Nilakanta Sharma also managed to find the back of the net a few minutes later to make the score 3-0.



With only a few minutes remaining in the half India broke through the Vantage Black Sticks defence twice more to extend their lead further, 5-0. Goals to Gursahibjit Singh and Mandeep Singh.



After a heat break and 5 India goals, the first half came to a close, India with the advantage.



The second half saw little action from either side. With a few minutes remaining in the last quarter, the Vantage Black Sticks pulled their keeper from goal to try and force a goal with 11 players on the field. Unfortunately time ran out for New Zealand, leaving India with a 5-0 win and a 2nd-place finish for themselves at the tournament.



With the Ready, Steady, Tokyo Olympic test event complete, the Vantage Black Sticks will return to New Zealand to prepare for the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton, Australia next month. If the men win the Oceania Cup they’ll punch their ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Goals



India: Harmanpreet Singh (’7), Singh Shamsher (’18), Nilakanta Sharma (’22), Gursahhibjit Singh (26’), Mandeep Singh (’27)



Hockey New Zealand Media release