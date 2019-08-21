



Tokyo, Japan: Thanks to a prolific scoring (6-3) and a performance partly similar to the one against Japan at the FIH Series Finals event in Bhubaneswar in June, India today reached the Final of the Ready Steady Tokyo hockey Test event.





For tomorrow’s Gold Medal match, they will meet New Zealand, who defeated them in the group stage. The Oceanians, who were already qualified for the Final before their last group stage match, recorded a third consecutive win in this tournament, this time against Malaysia (3-1). The Bronze Medal match will involve the home team and Malaysia.



In the Women’s competition, every scenario was possible before the last group matches. There was no winner at the end of the first game between Japan and Australia (2-2), which meant that the Hockeyroos could no longer reach the Final while Japan’s fate was entirely depending on the result of the match between India and China.



There again, the match ended up with a draw (0-0). Japan and China were equal on points and goal difference in the standings. However, the scoreless result of this match enabled Japan to qualify for the Final since they scored more goals than China in the overall group stage.



Japan will therefore play India, who topped the group with 5 points, while China and Australia will be opposed for the Bronze Medal match.



The Gold Medal and Bronze Medal matches will be played tomorrow, 21 August, as follows (local time):



09:30 Japan – Malaysia (Bronze Medal match - Men)

12:00 New Zealand - India (Gold Medal match - Men)

17:30 China - Australia (Bronze Medal match - Women)

19:45 India - Japan (Gold Medal match - Women)



