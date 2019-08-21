Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Women) 2019 - Day 5
Antwerp, Belgium
Fixtures (GMT +2)
21 Aug 2019 10:00 ENG v BLR (Pool B) 4 - 3
21 Aug 2019 12:15 IRL v GER (Pool B) 0 1 (Q1)
21 Aug 2019 18:00 NED v RUS (Pool A)
21 Aug 2019 20:30 BEL v ESP (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Russia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|14
|1
|13
|4
|3
|Ireland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2
|10
|3
|4
|Belarus
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|28
|-25
|0