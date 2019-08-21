Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Scotland's EuroHockey Championship dream crushed by Netherlands

Published on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 42
View Comments

Scotland's men had their slim hopes of EuroHockey Championship progression snuffed out in a 6-0 rout to world champions, Netherlands.



Knowing only a large victory and luck elsewhere would keep their hopes alive, Gareth Hall's side never looked like pulling off a miracle in Antwerp.

The Scots were 3-0 down by the interval and finish bottom of Pool B with a single point.

They will now play-off in Pool C with the bottom two sides being relegated.

Billy Bakker opened the scoring after just six minutes before Thierry Brinkman doubled the advantage.

Mink van der Weerden ensured a 3-0 lead by half-time, with Brinkman, Jip Janssen and Mircu Pruyser completing the one-sided victory.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.