Scotland's men had their slim hopes of EuroHockey Championship progression snuffed out in a 6-0 rout to world champions, Netherlands.





Knowing only a large victory and luck elsewhere would keep their hopes alive, Gareth Hall's side never looked like pulling off a miracle in Antwerp.



The Scots were 3-0 down by the interval and finish bottom of Pool B with a single point.



They will now play-off in Pool C with the bottom two sides being relegated.



Billy Bakker opened the scoring after just six minutes before Thierry Brinkman doubled the advantage.



Mink van der Weerden ensured a 3-0 lead by half-time, with Brinkman, Jip Janssen and Mircu Pruyser completing the one-sided victory.



BBC Sport