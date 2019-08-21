



A battling Scotland performance saw the Blue Sticks lose 6-0 to the Netherlands in their final Pool B match in the Belfius EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp. The Scots defended well but extremely clinical Dutch finishing, particularly from penalty corners, saw the world’s third ranked team take victory. Scotland will now enter Pool C in the tournament and fight to avoid relegation.





The Dutch quality could be seen from the first whistle but Scotland were competing and doing a good job of negating the early pressure.



Despite the Scottish effort, the Dutch struck, and took the lead over Scotland with an excellent low finish by Billy Bakker. From the right of the D Bakker absolutely smashed it low into the bottom left corner to make it 1-0.



Right at the end of the opening quarter the Netherlands went 2-0 ahead. A good save by Tommy Alexander at a penalty corner resulted in the ball being popped home on the rebound by Thierry Brinkman.





Callum Mackenzie. WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT KOEN SUYK



The second half saw more Dutch pressure and a tremendous save by David Forrester, diving to his left from point blank range, denied another goal.



Scotland emerged into the game and began creating chances. Kenny Bain tried to pick out Alan Forsyth but the pass across the D just evaded him.



As half time approached a third goal went the way of the Netherlands. A tremendous drag flick by Mink Van Der Weerden into the top left corner made it 3-0 to the Netherlands.



An excellent save at the start of the second half by Forrester denied a sweet improvised touch towards goal from a powerful pass into the D. Moments later the Netherlands scored another and it came when the ball deflected off Scottish stick after a powerful pass by Brinkman across goal.



Scotland got up the pitch through a Morton solo run and also through pressure by Alan Forsyth but the Blue Sticks were unable to carve the Dutch open.



Some more excellent play by Morton on the right opened the Netherlands defence up, he fizzed the ball in for Kenny Bain and his deflection was well saved to deny Scotland the goal right at the end of the third quarter.



Herzberger had a great chance to make it 5-0 early in the fourth but crashed his shot over the Scottish bar with just Forrester to beat.



Cammy Golden created a chance for Scotland when he went on a lovely run and found Bain but his shot hit the side net. Golden a short time later broke down the right and played in Forsyth, who dived at the ball but couldn’t make enough of a deflection to snare a goal for Scotland.



The Dutch scored two late goals through penalty corners. Another excellent drag flick put them 5-0 ahead – it was finished low to the right corner by Jip Jansen; then another penalty corner right at the end of the match saw a rebound converted by Mirco Pruijser for 6-0.



Scottish Hockey Union media release