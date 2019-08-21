Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England miss out on semi-final spot

Published on Wednesday, 21 August 2019
England's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Men's EuroHockey Championships in Belgium ended with a 2-2 draw against Spain.



Sam Ward gave England the lead but Spain went in front with two third-quarter goals before Ashley Jackson levelled from a penalty corner.

England fall into the relegation pool, and will be joined by Wales.

Scotland and Ireland, who finished in the bottom two of Pool B, will also be in the relegation pool.

England drew 2-2 with Wales in their opening match on Saturday and a 2-0 loss to Belgium on Monday meant Danny Kerry's side had to beat Spain to finish in the top two of Pool A.

Ward gave England a 21st-minute lead, but goals from Pau Quemada and Diego Arana gave the Spaniards the advantage. Jackson equalised with less than nine minutes remaining but England could not find a winner.

Wales needed to beat world champions Belgium by a three-goal margin on Tuesday to advance into the semi-finals, but the hosts won 6-0.

Scotland fell to a 6-0 loss to the Netherlands after Germany had beaten Ireland 5-0 in Tuesday's other matches.

The bottom two countries in the four-nation relegation pool will be eliminated from the top tier of European hockey.

BBC Sport

