Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Men) 2019 - Day 7
Antwerp, Belgium
Results
20 Aug 2019 13:30 ESP v ENG (Pool A) 2 - 2 Official Pitch 1
10 20 Aug 2019 15:45 IRL v GER (Pool B) 0 - 5 Official Pitch 1
11 20 Aug 2019 18:00 NED v SCO (Pool B) 6 - 0 Official Pitch 1
12 20 Aug 2019 20:30 BEL v WAL (Pool A) 6 - 0
Final pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|0
|13
|9
|2
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|3
|England
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|2
|4
|Wales
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|-10
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|3
|11
|9
|2
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3
|13
|6
|3
|Ireland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|13
|-9
|1
|4
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|-15
|1
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Scotland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1