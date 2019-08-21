Antwerp, Belgium



Results



20 Aug 2019 13:30 ESP v ENG (Pool A) 2 - 2 Official Pitch 1

10 20 Aug 2019 15:45 IRL v GER (Pool B) 0 - 5 Official Pitch 1

11 20 Aug 2019 18:00 NED v SCO (Pool B) 6 - 0 Official Pitch 1

12 20 Aug 2019 20:30 BEL v WAL (Pool A) 6 - 0



Final pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 3 3 0 0 13 0 13 9 2 Spain 3 1 1 1 7 8 -1 4 3 England 3 0 2 1 4 6 -2 2 4 Wales 3 0 1 2 3 13 -10 1

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 14 3 11 9 2 Germany 3 2 0 1 16 3 13 6 3 Ireland 3 0 1 2 4 13 -9 1 4 Scotland 3 0 1 2 3 18 -15 1

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ireland 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 1 Scotland 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 3 England 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 3 Wales 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1

FIH Match Centre