Nigel Simon





SPORTT Company CEO Jason Willams, left, and SPORTT Company Chairman Douglas Camacho, right, and SPORTT board of director Hayden Mitchell inspect the old hockey turf at the National Hockey Center, Tacarigua, on Wednesday. NICOLE DRAYTON



The lo­cal hock­ey fra­ter­ni­ty can look for­ward a spank­ing new $1,356,000.00 As­tro­Turf sur­face, it's first in 12 years for the start of the 2020 T&T Hock­ey Board sea­son next Feb­ru­ary.





This af­ter Dou­glas Ca­ma­cho, chair­man of the Sport Com­pa­ny of T&T (SporTT) con­firmed the ar­rival of the turf from Ger­man sup­pli­er Poly­tan, and the com­mence­ment of the re­lay­ing of the sur­face.



The lo­cal Out­door Hock­ey sea­son flicked off on March 24 but was forced to an abrupt end on May 3 on the re­quest of the Wa­ter and Sewage Au­thor­i­ty (WASA) due to the low wa­ter sup­ply across the coun­try.



This af­ter WASA banned the out­door wa­ter­ing of sport­ing fields due to the harsh dry sea­son and as such the out­door field at the Na­tion­al Hock­ey Cen­tre in Tacarigua could not be main­tained for the sea­son.



Since then clubs were giv­en a Ju­ly 3 dead­line by the T&THB Com­pe­ti­tions Com­mit­tee to sub­mit pro­pos­als with re­gards the stalled T&T Hock­ey Board Out­door sea­son.



Con­tact­ed yes­ter­day Garth Bap­tiste, the head of the T&HB Com­pe­ti­tion Com­mit­tee said no of­fi­cial de­ci­sion has been tak­en on the rest of the 2019 Out­door sea­son, but with the Na­tion­al In­door Cham­pi­onships set to flick off next month, it is very like­ly that the 2019 Out­door sea­son will be called off at their next meet­ing.



At the meet­ing with the rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the lo­cal clubs in June Bap­tiste had in­formed the clubs that should the T&THB de­cide to aban­don the cur­rent Out­door Sea­son, there will be an op­tion to pro­ceed with Na­tion­al In­door from Sep­tem­ber 2019, which is the more than like­ly sce­nario.



The clubs had sug­gest­ed that the league re­sume from Sep­tem­ber and run to De­cem­ber 2019 with the games al­ready played be­ing ap­plied, while the Na­tion­al In­door sea­son should be can­celled.



How­ev­er, the new sur­face will not be com­plete­ly re­layed un­til the end of Sep­tem­ber, and with T&T’s qual­i­fi­ca­tion to the Pan Am In­door Cham­pi­onship sched­uled for March 2020, the need to com­mence the Na­tion­al In­door Cham­pi­onships fol­lowed by na­tion­al team prepa­ra­tions took pri­or­i­ty.



Speak­ing at the Tacarigua venue yes­ter­day, Ca­ma­cho said the ac­tu­al lay­ing of the sur­face process may not take as long as it may seem.



He added, "If we man­age to get nice weath­er through­out as we have been hav­ing in re­cent days, I an­tic­i­pate it will take about four weeks to re­lay the sur­face.



He added, "We de­lib­er­ate­ly arrange for the sur­face to be re­layed dur­ing this time as we are go­ing in­to the lo­cal in­door sea­son



Asked what caused a four-year de­lay in se­cur­ing the new hock­ey sur­face, Ca­ma­cho said sev­er­al fac­tors were be­hind it, and it was was very frus­trat­ing to the Sport Com­pa­ny of T&T, know­ing that every­thing was in place.



"Even­tu­al­ly, we got the mon­ey out to the sup­pli­ers in Chile, Poly­tan man­u­fac­tured the turf which took a cou­ple of months, they shipped it which took close to two months, and now it's here and should be ready with­in five weeks.



With re­gards to the dura­bil­i­ty of the sur­face, Ca­ma­cho, a hock­ey play­er him­self said he an­tic­i­pates the war­ran­ty would be for sev­en years, while the cur­rent ac­tu­al turf has been go­ing on 12 years.



