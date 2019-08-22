Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks Bharat Ratna for hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr.

Published on Thursday, 22 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments

Balbir Singh Sr. was a member of three Olympic gold medal winning teams - at London (1948), Helsinki (1952) and Melbourne (1956).


Getty Images

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking Bharat Ratna - the highest civilian award of the country - for ailing triple Olympic hockey gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior.



"Wrote to PM Narendra Modiji, requesting to award Bharat Ratna to Shri Balbir Singh (Sr) for his outstanding performance in hockey," Amarinder Singh tweeted on Thursday.

He also tagged the letter which he wrote to the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister last month visited Balbir Singh (Sr) at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here to present him the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award for excellence in sports.

He also released an amount of Rs 5 lakh for his treatment.

Balbir Singh (Sr), 94, was a member of three Olympic gold medal winning teams - at London (1948), Helsinki (1952) and Melbourne (1956). He was also the captain of the Indian hockey team at Melbourne and the flag-bearer of the Indian Olympic contingent.

He was the manager of the 1975 World Cup winning team.

India Today

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.