Boxtel, Holland - MEP fielded its first men's team against Dar Hockey Academy of Pakistan.





Side included a number of former junior Dutch internationals.



A close contest was expected. But the Dar HA surprised everyone.



They rattled the experienced MEP with the pace and intricate moves. Most of the raids came from the right side.



First half was all Dar HA.



Four goals were scored;two through brilliant individual efforts. Wasim Akram showing superb close control along the right goal line foxed a couple of defenders and pushed the ball into the goal.



Adeel Latif went on a jinking run through the MEP defence and sounded the board from the top of the circle.



Ali Aziz and M.Adnan (off a penalty stroke) were the other scorers.



In the second half, Dar HA apparently took foot off the gas. The reserves were also played. Still, the visitors from Lahore had more of the exchanges and created chances without adding to the tally. As in most of the matches, penalty corners conversion was poor; all the five PCs wasted.



Hosts who rarely entered the opponent's circle in the first half had their moments.



They earned two penalty corners and also had a couple of open play opportunities butfailed to open the account.



Next, Dar HA travels to Belgium to play their national champions KHC Dragons at Antwerp.



SCORERS: Ali Aziz, Wasim Akram, Adeel Latif, M.Adnan



Tour Record: Played Five. Won Five



