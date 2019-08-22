



From the 8th until the 17th of August 2019, the Men’s and Ladies’ O50s and O55s Masters squads competed in Krefeld, Germany at the 2019 IMHA European Cup.





Over the 9-day tournament, the squads flew the flag for Scotland, competing alongside the best of European Masters Hockey. The tournament saw both great successes and near-misses on medals for Scotland’s O50s and O55s Masters Squads, with all teams finishing strongly in their respective standings.



There were some significant wins and great performance highlights:



Men’s O50s



In their play-off, Scotland put two past Wales to secure 5th place in the official standings. Scotland’s Rob Jansen opened the scoring in the first quarter; Christopher Flight found the goal in the 4th to firmly secure the win for Scotland.



All fixtures and results:



8.8.19 | Scotland v. France | 1-0

10.8.19 | Scotland v. Netherlands | 3-3

12.8.19 | Wales v. Scotland | 1-0

13.8.19 | Germany v. Scotland | 2-0

15.8.19 | Italy v. Scotland (cross-over match) | 0-1

16.8.19 | Scotland v. Wales (5thv.6th)| 2-0



Men’s O55s



In a 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands, Scotland narrowly missed a bronze medal in this year’s European Cup. Scotland’s Peter Fowlie opened the scoring in the 2nd quarter but the Netherland’s Edwin Verhoef scored two in the 3rd to put the Dutch side ahead. The Men’s O55 Squad finished in a strong 4th place position.



All fixtures and results:



10.8.19 | England v. Scotland | 3-0

12.8.19 | Scotland v. France | 2-1

14.8.19 | Scotland v. Italy | 1-0

16.8.19 | Scotland v. Germany (Semi-Final) | 1-3

17.8.19 | Netherlands v. Scotland (Bronze Medal Match) | 2-1



Ladies’ O50s



Scotland narrowly missed out on a 3rd place finish after a 0-1 defeat to Ireland in the Women’s O50s Bronze Medal Match, with Ireland’s Kathy Shaw scoring in the first quarter. After some great wins throughout the tournament, the Ladies’ O50 Squad finished in a strong 4th place in the official standings.



All fixtures and results:



9.8.19 | Scotland v. France | 5-0

11.8.19 | Scotland v. Ireland | 0-0

12.8.19 | Germany v. Scotland | 1-2

14.8.19 | Scotland v. Wales (Quarter Final) | 2-0

15.8.19 | Scotland v. England (Semi-Final) | 0-3

17.8.19 | Scotland v. Ireland (Bronze Medal Match) | 0-1



Ladies’ O55s



After a spectacular 58th-minute goal from Judith Martin which clinched Scotland’s nail-biting Semi-Final against the Netherlands, the Ladies’ O55s competed alongside England for glory in the Final of the IMHA European Cup.



Two late goals from the English side in the 4th quarter meant that Scotland sealed a fabulous silver medal to see out the tournament.



All fixtures and results:



8.8.19 | Scotland v. Global Dutchies | 7-0

10.8.19 | Scotland v. Ireland | 2-0

11.8.19 | Germany v. Scotland | 0-3

13.8.19 | Scotland v. Alliance (Quarter Final) | 5-0

15.8.19 | Netherlands v. Scotland (Semi-Final) | 1-2

17.8.19 | Scotland v. England (Final) | 0-2



Scottish Hockey Union media release