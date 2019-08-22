



While India won the Men’s and Women’s tournaments, there was another “winner” at the Ready Steady Tokyo hockey Test event which was successfully completed today: the Oi Hockey Stadium.





The brand-new venue delivered by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has received unanimous positive comments from the stakeholders involved in the event. Here are a few of them:



India (Women) player Monika: “The turf is so fast, so beautiful. We like to play on this field. And the crowd is nice; when we are going for the attack, they are cheering up, whether Japan or India of whichever team is playing.”



Japan (Men) captain Manabu Yamashita: “As a Japanese player, I’m proud of this stadium, which is big and beautiful. This venue is a great opportunity to grow our sport in Japan because, after the Olympic Games, we will be able to host many tournaments here.”



India (Men) Coach Graham Reid: “We’re really impressed with the stadium, how modern and big it is. It’s a fantastic facility. To me, it’s world-class. Everything is beautifully done. And in the middle of the environment, that’s great.”



Umpire Aleisha Neumann (Australia): “This is an exciting venue. Players are loving it. And the South Pitch is just as exciting to look at!”



FIH CEO Thierry Weil: “The Oi Hockey Stadium is a remarkable facility to boost the development of hockey in Japan. I invite all hockey fans to come and see matches in this venue and I urge them to invite their families and friends to come as well and share their passion.”



FIH Executive Board Member, IOC Commission Member and Asian Hockey Federation CEO Tayyab Ikram: “Hockey has found a new home. I’m very thankful to the Japanese authorities – in particular the Tokyo Metropolitan Government - for having delivered such an outstanding hockey stadium which will remain as a great legacy for Japanese hockey after the Games, in particular for the hockey communities of Tokyo, Shinagawa and Ota.”



Yoki Sakamoto, Director-General, Japan Hockey Association: “We want to do our best to make Oi the home of Japanese hockey for the hockey family.”



Both pitches, with their capacities of 10,000 and 5,000 seats respectively at the Olympic Games, are located in a leafy park in the waterfront area of Tokyo Bay.



Designed to meet the aspirations of the world’s best players, the turf - Poligras Tokyo GT 11-43 EL 10 - is the most environmentally friendly and sustainable hockey turf yet produced by FIH Official Supplier, Polytan.



The 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year.



#Tokyo2020

#RoadToTokyo

#GiftOfHockey



FIH site