By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



In Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey Final Indian men and women became victorious. Indian women beat hosts Japan by 2-1 in thrilling match, where as Indian men’s conquered Kiwis by 5-0.





This is sixth time that both the men and women hockey team of India have won a tournament.



Previously they won Asia Cup (2003, 2017), Asian Champions trophy (2016), Afro Asian Games (2003) and Hockey Series Final(June 2019).



Statistical highlights are:



India (IND) versus New Zealand (NZL) in men’s hockey

Particulars IND Wins NZL Wins Drawn Goals for IND Goals for NZL Total-101 55 29 17 231 160 In Final-3 3 0 0 10 3 Last 10 8 2 0 32 11 India played 225 international tournaments and won 55 Gold medals

India (IND) versus Japan (JPN) in women’s hockey

Particulars IND Wins JPN Wins Drawn Goals for IND Goals for JPN Total-67 17 34 16 86 126 In Final-7 5 2 0 11 8 Last 10 5 3 2 21 16 India played 105 international tournaments and won 20 Gold medals

FIeldhockey.com