Stats Speak: Double Distinction of India in Tokyo

Published on Thursday, 22 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 32
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

In Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey Final Indian men and women became victorious.  Indian women beat hosts Japan by 2-1 in thrilling match, where as Indian men’s conquered Kiwis by 5-0.



This is sixth time that both the men and women hockey team of India have won a tournament.

Previously they won Asia Cup (2003, 2017), Asian Champions trophy (2016), Afro Asian Games (2003)  and Hockey Series Final(June 2019).

Statistical highlights are:

India (IND) versus New Zealand (NZL) in men’s hockey

Particulars

IND

Wins

NZL

Wins

Drawn

Goals for

IND

Goals for

NZL

Total-101

55

29

17

231

160

In  Final-3

3

0

0

10

3

Last 10

8

2

0

32

11

India played 225 international tournaments and won 55 Gold medals

 India (IND) versus Japan (JPN) in women’s hockey

Particulars

IND

Wins

JPN

Wins

Drawn

Goals for

IND

Goals for

JPN

Total-67

17

34

16

86

126

In  Final-7

5

2

0

11

8

Last 10

5

3

2

21

16

India played 105 international tournaments and won 20 Gold medals

