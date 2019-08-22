Stats Speak: Double Distinction of India in Tokyo
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
In Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey Final Indian men and women became victorious. Indian women beat hosts Japan by 2-1 in thrilling match, where as Indian men’s conquered Kiwis by 5-0.
This is sixth time that both the men and women hockey team of India have won a tournament.
Previously they won Asia Cup (2003, 2017), Asian Champions trophy (2016), Afro Asian Games (2003) and Hockey Series Final(June 2019).
Statistical highlights are:
India (IND) versus New Zealand (NZL) in men’s hockey
|
Particulars
|
IND
Wins
|
NZL
Wins
|
Drawn
|
Goals for
IND
|
Goals for
NZL
|
Total-101
|
55
|
29
|
17
|
231
|
160
|
In Final-3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
3
|
Last 10
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
32
|
11
|
India played 225 international tournaments and won 55 Gold medals
India (IND) versus Japan (JPN) in women’s hockey
|
Particulars
|
IND
Wins
|
JPN
Wins
|
Drawn
|
Goals for
IND
|
Goals for
JPN
|
Total-67
|
17
|
34
|
16
|
86
|
126
|
In Final-7
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
8
|
Last 10
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
21
|
16
|
India played 105 international tournaments and won 20 Gold medals
FIeldhockey.com