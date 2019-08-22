s2h Team



Both Indian men and women won their final today in contrasting style today at Tokyo in the Ready Steady Tokyo Olympic Test Event 4-Nations. Men walloped New Zealand 5-0 while their distaff side had overcome stiff challenge of Asian Champions Japan 2-1. Though Japan girls cancel out early goal of Navjot Kaur, third minute into the third quarter, Lalremsiami posted second lead which remained untested till the hooter. Its after South Asian Federation Games in Hyderabad, both genders have won the titles in a multi-nation contest.





A couple of days ago, India took a second minute lead against New Zealand only to lose 1-2 in the round robin match, their heart-breaking losing goal coming seconds before hooter through Sam Lane's stick. Perhaps learning their lessons, the young Indian team saw to it today that their same rival in the OTE final do not score even a solitary goal. The Indian team on 'test' achieved this by posing an intimidating 5-0 lead at half-time which turned out to be the final score too. Harmanpreet Singh's experimental outfit has outdone themselves by clinching the title on the first tournament held on the Oi Hockey Stadium, which will host the Olympic hockey event a year from now.



By winning three of the four matches handsomely including the final today, India has established its preeminent position in a limited sense.



Harmapnpreet Singh gave early opening for India in the first quarter before Shamsher Singh expanded it shortly after the start of second quarter. The much expected Olympic Test Event final between the Asian giant India and Pro-league team New Zealand started brightly for the former who lost to the same rival in the round robin encounter. With four goals in the productive second quarter, India lead New Zealand 5-0 at half time. One of the highest score in any final for India at half time.



Resilent striker Nilakanta Sharma punched the fragile Kiwis' citadel in the 22nd minute whereas talented start Gursahibjit added another one (4-0) in the 26th minute.



Mandeep Singh bounced on to a penalty corner rebound in the 27th minute to give India 5-0 lead at that time, which also remained the lemon time score.



In fact India struck three goals in the space of five minutes from Nilakanta's goal in the 22nd minute.



Its a rare feat for India where its both men's and women's team have entered the final. Yesterday on the last day of the league matches, Indian girls drew China to make it to the final after Indian men took their appointed place by pilloring Japan 6-3.



Earlier in the day, Japan retrieved enormous prestige in the bronze medal match, defeating Malaysia 6-1



India alone scored as many as 18 goals out of the 45 the tournament witnessed. Mandeep Singh with six goals is the topper.



Stick2Hockey.com