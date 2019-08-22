By The Hockey Paper





Belgium have shown title credentials PIC World Sport Pics/ KOEN SUYK



The Pool stages over, The Hockey Paper ranks the men’s and women’s teams ahead of the Championship and Relegation matches





MEN



Holland

Authoritative in seeing off Ireland, clinical in heavyweight win over Germany and yet to hit top strides. 6/10



Belgium

So far untested, but so far as impressive – at times unstoppable – as world champions can be, as a nation expects. 8/10



Germany

Not quite the force of old, but quietly showing some solid form as tournament specialists. Dangerous. 7/10



Spain

Recovered from heavy result against Belgium to deserve their place in semis with streetwise style – as part-timers. 7/10



England

Shocked by opening Welsh draw, recovered to show mettle against Belgium but not good enough against Spain. 3/10



Scotland

Hammered in opener, stormed back superbly to almost defeat Ireland, lack of contact time contributed to final defeat. Potential looms. 4/10



Ireland

Disappointing Pool campaign. Not nearly the level they have attained in rankings rise – and they look distracted here. 3/10



Wales

Full of heart, won plenty of fans with England performance – as part-timers too – and left all on the line against Belgium. 6/10







WOMEN



England

Good value for their win against the Irish, stilted otherwise, but their tournament will hope to start in last four. 5/10



Germany

Still to find commanding rhythm, slightly brittle in midfield, but entering business end as dangerous candidates for glory. 6/10



Holland

Surprised with two opening draws, still not clear what form they are in – despite goal-fest over Russia. 6/10



Belgium

Fine opening result against the Dutch, but in an ever-so-tight Pool couldn’t find resolve to beat Spain with final flourish. 6/10



Spain

Assured, players know their role, quick on the counter, tight in defence and another run continues in major championship against funding drain. 8/10



Ireland

Slowly finding their (attacking) feet under new coach, costly defeat to England, but signs look increasingly good. 5/10



Belarus

Found life heavy going during first two losses, but credit for huge turnaround against England. If only they were fitter. 4/10



Russia

Competitive against Spain and Belgium, overwhelmed by the Dutch. 3/10



