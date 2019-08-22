Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Men) 2019 - Semi-finals
Antwerp, Belgium
Fixtures (GMT +2)
22 Aug 2019 13:30 WAL v SCO (Pool C)
22 Aug 2019 15:45 ENG v IRL (Pool C)
22 Aug 2019 18:00 NED v ESP (Semi Final 2)
22 Aug 2019 20:30 BEL v GER (Semi Final 1)
Live streaming via http://www.eurohockeytv.org
Pool C Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Scotland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1