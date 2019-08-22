Ireland missed out on a semi-final berth at the European Championships following a 1-1 draw against Germany.





Sean Dancer's side needed a win to qualify, while the point is enough to send Germany through to the last four.



Pia Maertens put Germany ahead midway through the first period before Sarah Hawkshaw levelled.



Ireland will now turn their attentions to the four-team relegation group where they will seek to save their top tier status.



Having lost their opening fixture against England, Ireland's 11-0 win over Belarus kept them in contention for a semi-final spot.



However Germany, still undefeated after three games, join England in the last four while Ireland join Belarus, Russia and one of Belgium, Spain or the Netherlands in the relegation group.



After falling behind to Maertens' opener, Ireland grew into the game and once again found success through a penalty corner, with Hawkshaw poking the ball home at close range following an initial save.



The second half was an end-to-end affair, with Ireland successfully defending nine penalty corners before goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerrin brilliantly saved Nike Lorenz's penalty flick to keep the game alive late in the final quarter.



However Ireland could not find the all-important winner as their ended their Pool B campaign with four points from three games.



BBC Sport