Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Women) 2019 - Day 6
Antwerp, Belgium
Results
21 Aug 2019 ENG v BLR (Pool B) 4 - 3
21 Aug 2019 IRL v GER (Pool B) 1 - 1
21 Aug 2019 NED v RUS (Pool A) 14 - 0
21 Aug 2019 BEL v ESP (Pool A) 0 - 1
22 August is a rest day
Final Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|2
|0
|16
|2
|14
|5
|3
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Russia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|19
|-18
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Germany
|3
|1
|2
|0
|15
|2
|13
|5
|3
|Ireland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|13
|3
|10
|4
|4
|Belarus
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|28
|-25
|0