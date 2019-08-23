Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

South African 2019 Senior IPT – hockey tournament

Published on Friday, 23 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 26
View Comments

Free State Hockey will be hosting a total of 34 Provincial A and B teams for this Tournament. The event will be hosted at the Astro Turfs of the UFS and St. Michaels. This is the last opportunity for players to stake their claims for team selection to the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.



This is a golden opportunity for every local player and hockey enthusiast(Young and old) should come and support. Come and watch previous and current National Men’s and Ladies as well as the current National U/ 21 teams in action. A total of 108 games will be played during the week. Games will commence at 08h30 from Monday to Saturday. The last games will start at 19H00 with the finals on Saturday.  Prize giving will commence after the Men’s final 

Our aim as hosting Province is to make this an unforgettable event for players, administrators and supporters. We have taken the bold decision to “live stream” all games on the “A” field during the week.

Come and watch games full of excitement played by your local stars.

Click here to view the match schedules:  https://saha.altiusrt.com/competitions?view=upcoming

OFM

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.