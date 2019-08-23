



England set the pace in the opening quarter getting two passed Mark Ingram in the 11th and 12th minute. The opening goal of the game came from Zachary Wallace while the second goal came from a penalty corner moments later. The initial shot came from Ward but was saved by Ingram, the rebound saw Roper get the deflection from a pass back into the circle.





Michael Robson had Ireland’s first opportunity of the second quarter when he received a well-aimed aerial from Daragh Walsh. The ball went wide from his shot as England goalkeeper Pinner ran out to meet him along with three English defenders. The score remained Ireland 0 – 2 England as Stuart Loughrey took a shot on the goal which also went wide. Although, it wasn’t long before Eugene Magee managed to get the ball in to the English circle and provide Robson with another opportunity. It went around Pinner nicely and hit the back of the goal to bring Ireland back into the game.



Despite the change in score, England continued to hold the majority of possession with a solid defence ending the first half Ireland 1 – 2 England.



Jamie Carr came on in Ingram’s place in the third quarter, making to excellent saves from shots from Roper and Griffiths. Despite putting more pressure on England in the third quarter Ireland had few opportunities, sending the ball wide of the goal on more than one occasion.



Ingram was back on for the final quarter, saving well from an attack by Roper. With four minutes left on the clock, Conor Harte received a Yellow Card bringing Ireland down to 10 men. Ingram was brought off to increase outfield players, but strong English defence prevented Ireland adding to the score in the final quarter.



Speaking after the match, Eugene Magee said “We’re very disappointed after that result today.



“England are a strong side. We had some good phases of play, unfortunately our end product wasn’t good enough today.



"We’ll pick ourselves up, go again, recover well and look forward to Wales.”



The Irish men will now face Wales in their final match of the tournament on Saturday at 14:45 Irish time. Both teams will be hoping to avoid relegation. England face Scotland in their final match at 12:30 Irish time, the result of which will is significant for both Ireland and Wales. An England Scotland draw guarantees relegation, while a win for either gives both Ireland and Wales a chance to avoid joining the lower tier.



The Irish women’s squad will take on Belgium tomorrow in their Pool C match at 14:45 Irish time.



Ireland 1 (M Robson) England 2 (Z Wallace, P Roper)



Ireland: J Jackson, J Bell, E Magee, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, M Robson, B Walker, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, C Harte, M Ingram

Subs: J Carr, T Cross, S Murray, J Duncan, L Cole, S Loughrey, S Cole



England: G Pinner, D Ames, H Wier, A Jackson, I Sloan, S Ward, P Roper, A Dixon, B Creed, J Gall, W Calnan

Subs: H Gibson, O Willars, H Martin, C Griffiths, J Waller, T Sorsby, Z Wallace



