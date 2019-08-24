

Action from the friendly series between Bangladesh U-21 women's team and Sports Authority of India Academy in Dhaka Thursday BHF



Bangladesh U-21 women’s hockey team put in a fighting display but still conceded a 3-0 loss against Sports Authority of India Academy in the third match of the six-game friendly series Friday at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka.



The display by the Bangladesh women however, was much better compared to the two previous matches of the series where the home side suffered identical 6-0 losses.



Bangladesh shipped two goals in the first half, one in the third quarter and none in the fourth and final quarter, thanks to some dogged defending.



Sakshi opened the scoring with a field goal in the 13th minute before Lalowan Pui doubled the lead in the 25th minute.



Lalrutafeli Mesabi completed the scoring in the 40th minute.



The friendly series is part of Bangladesh’s preparation for next month’s Women’s Junior AHF Cup in Singapore.



