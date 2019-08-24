Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Men) 2019 - Finals
Antwerp, Belgium
Fixtures (GMT +2)
24 Aug 2019 13:30 ENG v SCO (Pool C)
24 Aug 2019 15:45 IRL v WAL (Pool C)
24 Aug 2019 18:00 GER v NED (3rd/4th Place)
24 Aug 2019 20:30 BEL v ESP (Final)
Live streaming via http://www.eurohockeytv.org
Pool C Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|4
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Ireland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|1