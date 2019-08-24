Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Men) 2019 - Finals

Published on Saturday, 24 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 54
View Comments

Antwerp, Belgium

Fixtures (GMT +2)

24 Aug 2019 13:30     ENG v SCO (Pool C)
24 Aug 2019 15:45     IRL v WAL (Pool C)
24 Aug 2019 18:00     GER v NED (3rd/4th Place)
24 Aug 2019 20:30     BEL v ESP (Final)

Live streaming via http://www.eurohockeytv.org

Pool C Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Scotland 2 1 1 0 7 5 2 4
2 England 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4
3 Ireland 2 0 1 1 4 5 -1 1
4 Wales 2 0 1 1 4 6 -2 1

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.