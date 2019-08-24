Ireland bounced back from missing out on the semi-final to beat Belgium 2-1 in a dramatic European Championships relegation Pool C clash.





Anna O'Flanagan's late goal settled an exciting game and gave Sean Dancer's side all three points.



Beth Barr's goal had put Ireland ahead in Antwerp before Ambre Ballenghien's third-period equaliser for Belgium.



The win means Ireland now need only one point against Russia on Sunday to retain their top-tier status.



Having seen their semi-final hopes dashed following a 1-1 draw with Germany, Ireland rode early pressure from Belgium to take the lead through a penalty corner after 11 minutes, with Beth Barr poking home from close range from Shirley McCay's pass.



While Ireland countered well, the quality of goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerrin shone through at the other end as she produced a string of fine saves to thwart the home side.



Deirdre Duke would have netted a second for the Green Army if not for the heroics of Belgium goalkeeper Aisling D'Hooghe.



Although Belgium had rarely threatened with circle entries, Niels Thijssen's side showed their resilience when Alix Gerniers found Ballenghien, who made no mistake at the far post and restored parity with a minute remaining in the third period.



Belgium looked the more dangerous of the two sides in the fourth period but, with just over a minute left on the clock, McCay's dead-eyed delivery allowed O'Flanagan to seal all three points ahead of Sunday's clash with Russia.



"We were disappointed to miss the semi-final so it was really important for the girls today," said O'Flanagan.



"We dug deep - we knew it was going to be tough but we finished on a good note. We're a tough squad - we've been through a lot together so we know how to dig it out and we never give up."



BBC Sport