

Caia van Maasakker scored a wonderful drag flick to put the Dutch 3-0 up in the second quarter



England women were thrashed 8-0 by defending champions the Netherlands in the EuroHockey Championships semi-finals.





They conceded three first-half goals before shipping five in the final two quarters in Antwerp, Belgium.



The Netherlands, chasing their 18th European title, face Germany in Sunday's final.



England's defeat means Great Britain miss out on automatic qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



The reigning Olympic champions will now play a two-legged qualifier at home in November, which they must win to reach Tokyo.



"That was probably the lowest point of my career so far, it's a tough one to swallow," goalkeeper Maddie Hinch told BBC Sport. "We've got some work to do. We're just not learning and we were nowhere near."



They still have a chance to win a bronze medal when they face Spain in Antwerp on Sunday in the third-place match, which is live on the BBC Sport website at 12:20 BST.



England, who were European bronze medallists two years ago, picked up two wins and a draw as they topped Pool B in the group stages.



