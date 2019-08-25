By Jugjet Singh





Penang players celebrate winning the women’s Under-18 title at the Wisma Belia Stadium in Kuantan yesterday. (NSTP/ FARIZUL HAFIZ AWANG)



PERAK thrashed Selangor 5-0 to win their fifth national Under-18 title at the Wisma Belia Stadium in Kuantan yesterday.





Amirul Haniff Mamat was the toast for Perak with four goals in the 16th, 26th, 32nd and 40th minutes before Danish Aiman Khairul Anuar added a fifth in the 52nd minute.



Amirul and Sabah’s Izaz Afdhaal finished joint top-scorer with 10 goals each.



In the women’s final, Penang edged Terengganu 2-1 through goals by Nur Iman Adawiyah Suhaimi (24th) and Nur Irdina Alia Saffiya (53rd).



Nurul Erna Fariesha Faizal netted for Terengganu in the 31st minute.



Melaka’s Norshafiqha Ishak emerged top-scorer with 11 goals.



New Straits Times