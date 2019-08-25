Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Women) 2019 = Finals
Antwerp, Belgium
Fixtures (GMT +2)
25 Aug 2019 09:00 IRL v RUS (Pool C) 3 - 2
25 Aug 2019 11:15 BEL v BLR (Pool C)
25 Aug 2019 13:30 ESP v ENG (3rd/4th Place)
25 Aug 2019 16:00 GER v NED (Final)
Live streaming via http://www.eurohockeytv.org
Pool C Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|3
|13
|9
|2
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Russia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|3
|4
|Belarus
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|-16
|0