



Scotland men were defeated 3-0 by England in their final match of the Belfius EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp. The result along with Wales’ win over Ireland means Scotland are relegated from the elite division of European hockey with the Irish.





On the day that Scotland’s Nicky Parkes won his 100th cap it was a full blooded encounter right from the first whistle, with both sides battling for their EuroHockey Championships survival.



The first chance of the match went to England and a triple save by Tommy Alexander denied an early lead.



England enjoyed more possession as the quarter progressed but Scotland matched them well to cancel out any real threat on goal. The danger signs began to emerge when Phil Roper’s effort at a penalty corner routine zipped just wide of the right post.





Thomas Sorsby and Duncan Riddell ©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



The opening goal for England came just before the end of the quarter, Sam Ward turned Aidan McQuade in the D and launched a low shot into the bottom left corner.



In the second quarter Lee Morton and Cammy Golden began to show some good skills and technique as Scotland began to force themselves back into the contest, but they weren’t able to create a clean chance.



Then a Tim Atkins yellow card made for Scottish backs to the wall for the last five minutes of the quarter, it was a time in which England bagged a couple of goals.



First Ashley Jackson pinged a drag flick into the top right corner for 2-0, then it went to 3-0 from another penalty corner, this time Ward flicked it low into the net for his second.



Scotland made a bright start to the second half and some excellent skill by Lee Morton saw him working his way into the D from the right, before smashing towards goal on the reverse, but his shot was deflected over the bar.



The match slowed down and Scotland showed moments of quality through Golden. Then Andy Bull forced a good save from Scotland’s first penalty corner and a stick tackle on the rebound let England escape.



In the final quarter a great aerial ball by Alan Forsyth found Kenny Bain in acres of space in the D but he was unable to control the ball and the chance escaped him.



Scotland kept trying to find a goal and Forsyth showed some excellent skill on the left baseline but his pullback across goal evaded all Scottish sticks.



Late in the match Scotland had a series of penalty corner opportunities that saw Bull denied again and again as Scotland went searching for a vital goal. A late Scottish onslaught couldn’t find a goal to help their goal difference, and then the result between Ireland and Wales eventually decided Scotland’s future in the elite division of European hockey.



Scottish Hockey Union media release