Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Wales beat Ireland 4-0 in relegation battle

Published on Sunday, 25 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 46
View Comments


Alexander Cox's Ireland will feature in the second tier of European hockey next season

Wales retained their top-flight status as they condemned Ireland to the second tier of European hockey with a 4-0 win in the EuroHockey Championships.



The result also sends Scotland down, after they were beaten by England earlier on Saturday in Antwerp.

A Gareth Furlong double put Wales 2-0 up at the break before Dale Hutchinson's solo effort.

Ben Francis struck the final blow in the last quarter as a torrid campaign ended for Ireland.

After putting Wales ahead with a fine strike, the influential Furlong put his side firmly in the ascendancy from a penalty corner.

Shortly after the break Hutchinson weaved his way through a tired Irish defence before finishing with aplomb to end any hopes of a second-half revival.

Francis' late effort was the final nail in Ireland's coffin, with Alexander Cox's side relegated for the first time in a decade.

"We didn't perform how we could have performed at this tournament," said Cox.

"We need to assess what happened, we need to assess with the group because the Olympic qualifier is coming up so it's important for the group that we know exactly why we didn't perform, especially today. There was still a chance and we underperformed."

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.