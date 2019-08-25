Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

TOKYO 2020: Red Lions seal Olympic spot

Published on Sunday, 25 August 2019
s2h Team

Belgium decimated Spain's challenge with a 5-0 win in the EuroHockey men's final in Antwerp on Saturday. The World Cup champions thereby clinched their first ever continental title along with the huge bonus of a direct berth in next year's Tokyo Olympics.



The Red Lions erased the disappointment of two previous finals (2013 and 2017) and added to their maiden World Cup title won last year in Bhubaneswar.

Belgium repeated the scoreline of the pool match and walked out deserving winners by far, sending the home fans into raptures.

They stormed to a 4-0 lead by halftime and went through the motions in the second half to seal a one-sided contest.

Belgium were precise in whatever they did while the Spaniards were not given that luxury. Belgium got one penalty corner less than Spain's six but put on two goals, one apiece by Tom Boon and Alexander Hendrickx, while the losers could not make any headway in this department.

Besides the above, John-John Dohmen, Florent van Aubel and Emmanuel Stockbroekx struck a goal apiece for the Belgium.

In the semifinals, Belgium overturned a 0-2 deficit to defeat oft-crowned champions Germany 4-2.

Spain shocked The Netherlands, the defending champions, 4-3 to enter the final.

Netherlands blanked Germany 4-0 for third place.

The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled for October.

Belgium join hosts Japan, Argentina and South Africa who have qualified directly for Tokyo.

Stick2Hockey.com

