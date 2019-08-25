Antwerp, Belgium



Fixtures (GMT +2)



24 Aug 2019 ENG v SCO (Pool C) 3 - 0

24 Aug 2019 IRL v WAL (Pool C) 0 - 4

24 Aug 2019 GER v NED (3rd/4th Place) 0 - 4

24 Aug 2019 BEL v ESP (Final) 5 - 0



Live streaming via http://www.eurohockeytv.org

Final placings



1. Belgium - Qualifies for Tokyo 2020

2. Spain

3 - Netherlands

4. Germany

5. England

6. Wales

7. Scotland - Relegated

8. Ireland - Releagated



Pool C Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 England 3 2 1 0 7 3 4 7 2 Wales 3 1 1 1 8 6 2 4 3 Scotland 3 1 1 1 7 8 -1 4 4 Ireland 3 0 1 2 4 9 -5 1

FIH Match Centre