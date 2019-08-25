Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Men) 2019
Antwerp, Belgium
Fixtures (GMT +2)
24 Aug 2019 ENG v SCO (Pool C) 3 - 0
24 Aug 2019 IRL v WAL (Pool C) 0 - 4
24 Aug 2019 GER v NED (3rd/4th Place) 0 - 4
24 Aug 2019 BEL v ESP (Final) 5 - 0
Live streaming via http://www.eurohockeytv.org
Final placings
1. Belgium - Qualifies for Tokyo 2020
2. Spain
3 - Netherlands
4. Germany
5. England
6. Wales
7. Scotland - Relegated
8. Ireland - Releagated
Pool C Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Wales
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|4
|3
|Scotland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|4
|Ireland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|1