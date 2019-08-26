The friendly series is part of Bangladesh’s preparation for next month’s Women’s Junior AHF Cup in Singapore





Action from the friendly series between Bangladesh U-21 women's team and Sports Authority of India Academy in Dhaka Sunday BHF



After firing blanks in their first three matches of the friendly series, Bangladesh U-21 women’s hockey team finally scored against Sports Authority of India Academy but still went down 9-3 in the fourth game at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka Sunday.





Lalruatfeli Mesabi, Sakshi and Monisha Chaotiyan led the way for the visiting side with a brace each, while Nadira also bagged two for the home side.



The fifth game of the seven-match series will be held Monday at the same venue.



The friendly series is part of Bangladesh’s preparation for next month’s Women’s Junior AHF Cup in Singapore.



