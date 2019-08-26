Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

U-21 women’s hockey team lose again

Published on Monday, 26 August 2019
The friendly series is part of Bangladesh’s preparation for next month’s Women’s Junior AHF Cup in Singapore
 

Action from the friendly series between Bangladesh U-21 women's team and Sports Authority of India Academy in Dhaka Sunday BHF

After firing blanks in their first three matches of the friendly series, Bangladesh U-21 women’s hockey team finally scored against Sports Authority of India Academy but still went down 9-3 in the fourth game at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka Sunday.



Lalruatfeli Mesabi, Sakshi and Monisha Chaotiyan led the way for the visiting side with a brace each, while Nadira also bagged two for the home side.

The fifth game of the seven-match series will be held Monday at the same venue.

The friendly series is part of Bangladesh’s preparation for next month’s Women’s Junior AHF Cup in Singapore.

Dhaka Tribune

