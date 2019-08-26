Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Women) 2019
Antwerp, Belgium
Fixtures (GMT +2)
25 Aug 2019 IRL v RUS (Pool C) 3 - 2
25 Aug 2019 BEL v BLR (Pool C) 3 - 1
25 Aug 2019 ESP v ENG (3rd/4th Place) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 2)
25 Aug 2019 GER v NED (Final) 0 - 2
Final Placings
1- Netherlands - Qualifies for Tokyo 2020
2- Germany
3. Spain
4. England
5. Ireland
6. Belgium
7. Russia - Relegated
8. Belarus - Relegated
Pool C Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|3
|13
|9
|2
|Belgium
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|6
|3
|Russia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|3
|4
|Belarus
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|19
|-18
|0