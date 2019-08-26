Antwerp, Belgium



Fixtures (GMT +2)



25 Aug 2019 IRL v RUS (Pool C) 3 - 2

25 Aug 2019 BEL v BLR (Pool C) 3 - 1

25 Aug 2019 ESP v ENG (3rd/4th Place) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 2)

25 Aug 2019 GER v NED (Final) 0 - 2



Final Placings

1- Netherlands - Qualifies for Tokyo 2020

2- Germany

3. Spain

4. England

5. Ireland

6. Belgium

7. Russia - Relegated

8. Belarus - Relegated



Pool C Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ireland 3 3 0 0 16 3 13 9 2 Belgium 3 2 0 1 8 4 4 6 3 Russia 3 1 0 2 8 7 1 3 4 Belarus 3 0 0 3 1 19 -18 0

FIH Match Centre