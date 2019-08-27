By Ijaz Chaudhry







Dar Hockey Academy, widely acknowledged as Pakistan's finest nursery for last many years, defeated hosts MEP 2-0 in the final to win the Metjehart Top Tournament.





On a bright sunny Sunday, a healthy crowd turned up to witness the highly anticipated final.



There was a big flag waving and dhol beating Pakistani expat contingent as well as local Dutch supporters of the host club.



Pakistan's ambassador in Holland Shujaat Rathore traveled from The Hague to witness the final.



There was a fast start to the final.



Ali Aziz missed a sitter in the very first minute. MEP obtained two penalty corners in the fourth and sixth minute. But it remained scoreless when the first quarter ended.



Dar Academy were clearly the better side in the next 15 minutes. They dominated for large periods and created chances. One Ali Aziz backhander came off the far pole. In the 27th minute, they deservedly went ahead. Adeel Latif, in a jinking run of which Lionel Messi would be proud of, eliminated three defenders in a row. Once, inside the circle, he offloaded to Farhan who flicked it in from a close range.



On the stroke of the half time, MEP wasted a goal mouth chance.



Dar HA didn't take foot off the gas after the change of the ends. Wasim Akram's brilliant diving effort went narrowly wide. In the 35th minute, advantage was doubled. Again, Adeel made the initial run. Ball was passed to Salman Hussain at the top right of the circle. His diagonal ball in was tapped in by Ali Aziz, his 12th goal of the tour, in a typical centre forward fashion. 0-2 down, MEP applied good pressure and entered the circle a few times without testing the custodian.



Last quarter was all Dar HA. Opportunities couldn't be availed due to fine goal keeping and misfiring.



Expat Pakistanis ran into the field with the flags and embraced the Dar academy boys.



Dar HA: 2 MEP: 0

Scorers: Farhan Tariq, Ali Aziz



Other matches from the tournament



6 Team Tournament in Holland: Wasim Akram's Hat Trick as Dar Academy beats Union 3-0



After playing seven matches in Holland & Europe against various teams including some top sides of these countries, it was tournament time for Pakistan's Dar Hockey Academy.



6 teams are competing in the 'Metjehart Top Tournament' in the Dutch city of Boxtel.



Lahore based Dar HA faced Union, having the services of three past and present Dutch youth internationals, in the opening match.



In front of a sizeable expat Pakistani community, Dar HA started in a stormy fashion and went ahead within the first three minutes.



An excellent move saw Wasim Akram receive the ball in the left side of the circle and he first timed the ball into the target.



Dar Academy remained in cruise control throughout the first half and added two more goals.



Off the first penalty corner, the ball was passed from the top to Wasim Akram on the left mid circle, who flicked it into the board.



Then Wasim Akram completed his splendid hat trick. Farhan's pass reached him at the circle's top left



With all the time. Wasim, tipped as a future Pakistan star, sounded the far side of the board with a rasping shot.



Union were a changed side in the third quarter. They repeatedly entered the opponent's circle and created two open play chances plus a penalty corner without reducing the margin.



Dar academy came back strongly in the last 15 minutes. They had the opportunities of all types but failed to add to their tally.



Dar HA: 3 Union: 0

Scoerers: Wasim Akram 3



Dar Academy Enters Final with Convincing 4-0 win



Riding on a brace by 16 year old Abdul Rahman, Pakistan's Dar Hockey defeated Fletiomare at the Metjehart Top Tournament to enter the final.



Dar HA began offensively making frequent incursions into the scoring zone. In the 4th minute, off a pin point cross from right, Ali Aziz flicked it in a flash of an eye to take his tour tally to 11.



It evened out with both the sides making circle entries and creating chances. Fletiomare had the only two penalty corners of the first half but it stayed 1-0 in the favour of the Lahore based academy.



Second half was largely a Dar HA show. After missing some fine opportunities including a sitter, they added two PC goals. Abdul Rahman pushed in after a clever variation at the top of the circle.



One the next set piece in the 53rd minute, Asif Haneef found the left corner of the goal with a flat angular push.



With four minutes left, Fletiomare had probably their best chance. The striker had only goal keeper to beat but was denied by an excellent rush and block by Waqar Younis. On the counter, Abdul Rahman sprinted into the circle and rattled the board to complete the scoreline. Waqar Younis also parried a PC in the last minute.



Dar HA: 4, Fletiomare: 0

Scorers: Abdul Rahman 2, Ali Aziz 1, Asif Hanif 1



European tour games



Dar Hockey Academy goes down fighting to Tilburg 2-4



Pakistan's Dar Hockey Academy suffered its first defeat of the European tour after winning all the six previous matches.



Tilburg HC plays in Hoofdklasse which is the top tier of the Dutch league, the best domestic hockey competition in the world.



The club has seven synthetic pitches. It is presently coached by Jeroen Delmee.



The double Olympic gold medallist is also the head coach of the French national team.



Tilburg entered its first men's side.



Lahore based Dar HA were missing the services of M.Adnan,their rock in the defence due to an injury.



Tilburg had more circle entries in the first half. They had three penalty corners, converting two, both by Krens with flat angular pushes to either side of the goal keeper. Dar HA too penetrated opponent's scoring zone a few times but couldn't score off open play chances and a penalty corner.



Half time: Tilburg led 2-0



After an even first 10 minutes in the third quarter, Tilburg's repeated raids yielded two goals. Lucas van Bergeik capped a fast one touch passing move and Sander Vissen scored via an indirect penalty corner drill.



Despite being down by four goals, Dar HA fought back well, clearly dominating the last 15 minutes.



They made it 2-4. Ajmal, after a brilliant run, released the ball to Adeel whose pass was easily tapped in by Ali Aziz. Soon, Adeel ran past two defenders close to the right goal line before sending a minus to Wasim Akram who pushed it into the cage. It could have been closer but the visitors couldn't utilise at least three good opportunities in the dying minutes.



All those present appreciated the young academy boys fighting spirit.



Three Tilburg goals came off penalty corners but the Dar HA failed to capatilise on four PCs.



SCORERS:

Dar HA: Ali Aziz & Wasim Akram

Tilburg HC: Krens 2, Sander Vissen & Lucas van Bergeijk



Dar Academy beats Belgium's Dragons 4-2 in a Thriller



With a 3-0 lead and five minutes left, any team would feel assured of a victory.



So was Pakistan's Dar Hockey Academy against the mighty Dragons.



But within two minutes, it was 3-2. Dar HA finally managed a 4-2 win with the last goal coming in the final minute of a thriller.



After winning all the five games in Holland, Dar HA crossed to Belgium to face one of country's top sides. KHC Dragons, who finished fourth in the national league this year; were the national champions the previous season.



Though, handicapped by the absence of three internationals on the national duty with the Belgium team in the ongoing Euro Nations Championships, the Dragons still fielded a very strong side which included three foreign pros from Australia, Holland and Ireland. Dragons started as the favourites.



A good back and forth game ensued from the start. There were opportunities at both the ends and the two net minders remained busy. Dar HA scored the only goal of the first quarter. Murtaz made an excellent steal near the centre line in the middle corridor.It was three on two. After covering a good distance, he passed to Adeel Latif in the circle. Adeel's diagonal pass from right was expertly pushed in by Farhan standing in front of the goal.



Hosts had better of the exchanges in the second quarter but couldn't make out of quite a few opportunities. Goal keeper Waqar Younis,Pakistan's future hope, was outstanding.



Dar HA rejigged in the third quarter of the high octane encounter which saw an even contest but no goal.



In the fifth minute of the exciting fourth quarter, Dar HA managed to extend the advantage via the most captivating seconds of the match. Wasim Akram, who has emerged as a decisive player on the tour, displaying superb stick work and body feints eliminated three defenders before releasing to Ali Aziz, standing at the penalty stroke spot, who flicked it in a flash. Soon, it was 3-0. On a counter, Asif Hanif sprinted and made a minus from the right goal line which was pushed into the goal by a rampaging Awais Arshad.



The seasoned KHC Dragons made a remarkable comeback. First, the Irish World Cupper Mathew Bell converted the team's fifth penalty corner with a flat angular push to the right corner of the tin. Next minute, another PC resulted in a penalty stroke when the strike hit the line stopper's body. Henry Raes cashed in on it, making it 3-2 and set up a tense finish.



Dar HA made advantage of the Dragons' throwing players up. A swift turn over saw a 1-2 between Ali Aziz and and Wasim Akram. Ali Aziz, the leading scorer on the European tour took his tally to nine, and his team heaved a sigh of relief.



SCORERS:

Dar Academy: Ali Aziz 2, Farhan, Awais Arshad

KHC Dragons: Mathew Bell,Henry Raes



