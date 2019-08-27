Nic Kerber







Ticketing packages for the highly anticipated inaugural Hockey One season went on sale nationally today, featuring outstanding value for money and attractive family-friendly options.





The inaugural season of Hockey One will comprise seven rounds and culminate in semi-finals and a double header men’s and women’s grand final day in November. Availability of tickets for home & away matches of all seven new Hockey One teams (Adelaide Fire, Brisbane Blaze, Canberra Chill, Hockey Club Melbourne, NSW Pride, Perth Thundersticks, Tassie Tigers) represents another milestone for the new competition.



“Today is another exciting and significant step towards the highly anticipated start of Hockey One,” said League General Manager, Tony Dodemaide.



“Ticket offerings available across the league are designed so that there is something for everyone, especially for families, and represent excellent value for money.”



“Hockey One will see some of the world’s best players competing, in particular our own Hockeyroos and Kookaburras, so this first season promises to be the start of something big.”



“With each fixture featuring a double header of a women’s and men’s match, in addition to a number of exciting match day activations, each Hockey One match day venue is going to have a fantastic atmosphere.



“This new Hockey One League really is hockey reimagined, and with tickets now on sale and such great value, there has never been a better time for not only hockey fans but the Australian sporting public to experience first-hand how exciting and entertaining hockey is to watch live.”



The national ticket launch saw tickets go on sale at 1pm local time across the country. Tickets for Hockey One are available through Ticketek.



The opening round of the Hockey One season begins on Sunday 29 September 2019.



Click here for ticketing details and to purchase tickets for Hockey One.



Hockey Australia media release