She, however, admits that there are areas for improvement





Having a ball: India produced a superlative performance in the Olympic Test event in Tokyo, outshining higher-ranked teams.



India’s invincible run in the Olympic Test event has boosted the confidence of the women’s hockey team, but there are still areas where it needs to put in the hard yards ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, according to skipper Rani Rampal.





The Indian women’s hockey team put up a brilliant performance at the Olympic Test event in Tokyo as it defeated host Japan 2-1 in the final.



Captain Rani seemed extremely pleased with the way the side played against formidable sides like World No. 2 Australia, World No. 11 China and World No. 14 Japan.



Incredible



“It was incredible to remain unbeaten throughout the Olympic Test Event. The hard work put in by the players in the various training camps ahead of the tournament paid dividends. A victory in this tournament has given us a lot of confidence ahead of the tour of England and the FIH Olympic qualifiers,” said Rani.



“We still have to improve in certain areas, but the team is confident of booking a place in the Tokyo Olympics. Our preparations have been excellent so far and we have to just keep building on our game.



“The Olympic Test event was very helpful in understanding the level of our game as we played against some strong teams, including Australia. Our only aim is to qualify for the Olympics and I feel we are on the right track,” she added.



Rani, who was named the ‘best player’ at the FIH Women’s Series Finals Hiroshima 2019, said the side is a well-settled unit and all players are extremely clear about their roles.



“After wonderful performances at the FIH Women’s Series Finals and the Olympic Test event, we have players who are very clear about their roles, and perform them industriously on the field.



“We have gained momentum at the right time and have to keep improving our skills as the team approaches the Olympic qualifiers,” said Rani.



India began the tournament with a 2-1 victory over hosts Japan before holding Australia to a 2-2 draw in the second match. India then drew 0-0 with China in its last round-robin match.



Pat for Gurjit



Rani was all praise for drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, the top-scorer in the competition with three goals.



“Gurjit has improved immensely in the last couple of years. She is a vital player for us and I am delighted to see her in form ahead of important tournaments,” said the skipper.



