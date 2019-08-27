Nic Kerber







A Hockeyroos team filled with a mix of youth and experience has been named for the Oceania Cup, which will double as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.





The Oceania Cup, which will take place in Rockhampton from 5-8 September 2019, comprises a best-of-three match series against New Zealand as both the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras look to gain Olympic qualification.



Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin has welcomed back Lily Brazel, Jane Claxton and Mariah Williams, the trio having missed the recent Tokyo Test Event in Japan through injury.



Veteran defender Jodie Kenny also returns, the dual Olympian adding a wealth of experience competing in high stake matches alongside fellow 200 capped players Emily Chalker and goalkeeper Rachael Lynch.



“There were some players who were unlucky to miss out but we’re confident with the group we have selected that they can get the job done,” said Gaudoin.



“Everyone is fit. Those who weren’t in Japan were certainly training hard back in Perth and are ready to go.”



“Jodie (Kenny) has got a family in Brisbane so we’ve been trying to take that into consideration in how we manage her, but she’s a quality player and with her experience she is an integral part of our group.”



Youngster Amy Lawton retains her spot in the team after the 17 year old Victorian impressed in her performances in Tokyo earlier this month, which also saw her score her first Hockeyroos goal.



“Amy really impressed us with her performances in Tokyo, she got better as the tournament went on and has been rewarded with selection in this team.”



Ashlee Wells edged out Jocelyn Bartram to be named as the other goalkeeper alongside Lynch.



Gaudoin believes the Hockeyroos’ participation at the Tokyo Test Event has given his team an excellent lead in to the Oceania Cup, having played four matches in five days in hot conditions. The Olympic qualifiers will see the Hockeyroos play three matches in four days against the Black Sticks Women.



“Our entire year has been built around ensuring we are in the best possible condition and give ourselves the best opportunity to beat New Zealand at the Oceania Cup and qualify for the Olympics,” said Gaudoin.



“Competing at the Tokyo Test Event has given us some excellent match conditioning and been great preparation for what awaits us in Rockhampton,” said Gaudoin.



“We got through the four games in five days in Japan relatively unscathed which is pleasing. It was pretty taxing so it was great preparation heading into this tournament.”



The Hockeyroos will arrive in Rockhampton on Sunday to finalise preparations ahead of their opening match against the Black Sticks on Thursday 5 September 2019.



The 2019 Oceania Cup is owned and delivered by the Oceania Hockey Federation in conjunction with the Rockhampton Hockey Association. For more information on the Oceania Cup visit http://hockey.org.au/OC19



Hockeyroos squad – Oceania Cup 2019

Name Date of Birth Hometown, State Caps (Goals) Edwina BONE 24/04/1988 Orange, NSW 192 (4) Lily BRAZEL 26/01/1995 Sydney, NSW 45 (1) Emily CHALKER 28/07/1992 Crookwell, NSW 230 (80) Jane CLAXTON 26/10/1992 Adelaide, SA 172 (18) Kalindi COMMERFORD 18/11/1994 Ulladulla, ACT 40 (7) Madison FITZPATRICK 14/12/1996 Cabarita Beach, QLD 69 (15) Savannah FITZPATRICK 4/02/1995 Cabarita Beach, QLD 57 (13) Jodie KENNY 18/08/1987 Wamuran, QLD 224 (111) Amy LAWTON 19/01/2002 VIC 5 (1) Rachael LYNCH (gk) 02/07/1986 Warrandyte, VIC 215 (0) Rosie MALONE 08/01/1998 Burleigh, QLD 43 (11) Georgina MORGAN 15/05/1993 Armidale, NSW 90 (18) Kaitlin NOBBS 24/09/1997 Newington, NSW 71 (4) Brooke PERIS 16/01/1993 Darwin, NT 162 (25) Renee TAYLOR 28/09/1996 Everton Park, QLD 72 (7) Sophie TAYLOR 12/09/1995 Melbourne, VIC 26 (1) Ashlee WELLS 1/08/1989 Morwell, VIC 118 (0) Mariah WILLIAMS 31/05/1995 Parkes, NSW 76 (12)

Oceania Cup



Oceania Cup 2019 (doubles as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics)

5-8 September 2019

Kalka Shades Hockey Fields, Rockhampton, Queensland



Thursday 5 September 2019



Kookaburras v New Zealand (4:00pm AEST)

Hockeyroos v New Zealand (6:00pm AEST)



Saturday 7 September 2019



Hockeyroos v New Zealand (4:00pm AEST)

Kookaburras v New Zealand (6:00pm AEST)



Sunday 8 September 2019



Hockeyroos v New Zealand (4:00pm AEST)

Kookaburras v New Zealand (6:15pm AEST)



Hockey Australia media release