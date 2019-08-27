Hockeyroos team announced for crucial Olympic qualifiers
Nic Kerber
A Hockeyroos team filled with a mix of youth and experience has been named for the Oceania Cup, which will double as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The Oceania Cup, which will take place in Rockhampton from 5-8 September 2019, comprises a best-of-three match series against New Zealand as both the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras look to gain Olympic qualification.
Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin has welcomed back Lily Brazel, Jane Claxton and Mariah Williams, the trio having missed the recent Tokyo Test Event in Japan through injury.
Veteran defender Jodie Kenny also returns, the dual Olympian adding a wealth of experience competing in high stake matches alongside fellow 200 capped players Emily Chalker and goalkeeper Rachael Lynch.
“There were some players who were unlucky to miss out but we’re confident with the group we have selected that they can get the job done,” said Gaudoin.
“Everyone is fit. Those who weren’t in Japan were certainly training hard back in Perth and are ready to go.”
“Jodie (Kenny) has got a family in Brisbane so we’ve been trying to take that into consideration in how we manage her, but she’s a quality player and with her experience she is an integral part of our group.”
Youngster Amy Lawton retains her spot in the team after the 17 year old Victorian impressed in her performances in Tokyo earlier this month, which also saw her score her first Hockeyroos goal.
“Amy really impressed us with her performances in Tokyo, she got better as the tournament went on and has been rewarded with selection in this team.”
Ashlee Wells edged out Jocelyn Bartram to be named as the other goalkeeper alongside Lynch.
Gaudoin believes the Hockeyroos’ participation at the Tokyo Test Event has given his team an excellent lead in to the Oceania Cup, having played four matches in five days in hot conditions. The Olympic qualifiers will see the Hockeyroos play three matches in four days against the Black Sticks Women.
“Our entire year has been built around ensuring we are in the best possible condition and give ourselves the best opportunity to beat New Zealand at the Oceania Cup and qualify for the Olympics,” said Gaudoin.
“Competing at the Tokyo Test Event has given us some excellent match conditioning and been great preparation for what awaits us in Rockhampton,” said Gaudoin.
“We got through the four games in five days in Japan relatively unscathed which is pleasing. It was pretty taxing so it was great preparation heading into this tournament.”
The Hockeyroos will arrive in Rockhampton on Sunday to finalise preparations ahead of their opening match against the Black Sticks on Thursday 5 September 2019.
The 2019 Oceania Cup is owned and delivered by the Oceania Hockey Federation in conjunction with the Rockhampton Hockey Association. For more information on the Oceania Cup visit http://hockey.org.au/OC19
Hockeyroos squad – Oceania Cup 2019
|
Name
|
Date of Birth
|
Hometown, State
|
Caps (Goals)
|
Edwina BONE
|
24/04/1988
|
Orange, NSW
|
192 (4)
|
Lily BRAZEL
|
26/01/1995
|
Sydney, NSW
|
45 (1)
|
Emily CHALKER
|
28/07/1992
|
Crookwell, NSW
|
230 (80)
|
Jane CLAXTON
|
26/10/1992
|
Adelaide, SA
|
172 (18)
|
Kalindi COMMERFORD
|
18/11/1994
|
Ulladulla, ACT
|
40 (7)
|
Madison FITZPATRICK
|
14/12/1996
|
Cabarita Beach, QLD
|
69 (15)
|
Savannah FITZPATRICK
|
4/02/1995
|
Cabarita Beach, QLD
|
57 (13)
|
Jodie KENNY
|
18/08/1987
|
Wamuran, QLD
|
224 (111)
|
Amy LAWTON
|
19/01/2002
|
VIC
|
5 (1)
|
Rachael LYNCH (gk)
|
02/07/1986
|
Warrandyte, VIC
|
215 (0)
|
Rosie MALONE
|
08/01/1998
|
Burleigh, QLD
|
43 (11)
|
Georgina MORGAN
|
15/05/1993
|
Armidale, NSW
|
90 (18)
|
Kaitlin NOBBS
|
24/09/1997
|
Newington, NSW
|
71 (4)
|
Brooke PERIS
|
16/01/1993
|
Darwin, NT
|
162 (25)
|
Renee TAYLOR
|
28/09/1996
|
Everton Park, QLD
|
72 (7)
|
Sophie TAYLOR
|
12/09/1995
|
Melbourne, VIC
|
26 (1)
|
Ashlee WELLS
|
1/08/1989
|
Morwell, VIC
|
118 (0)
|
Mariah WILLIAMS
|
31/05/1995
|
Parkes, NSW
|
76 (12)
Oceania Cup
Oceania Cup 2019 (doubles as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics)
5-8 September 2019
Kalka Shades Hockey Fields, Rockhampton, Queensland
Thursday 5 September 2019
Kookaburras v New Zealand (4:00pm AEST)
Hockeyroos v New Zealand (6:00pm AEST)
Saturday 7 September 2019
Hockeyroos v New Zealand (4:00pm AEST)
Kookaburras v New Zealand (6:00pm AEST)
Sunday 8 September 2019
Hockeyroos v New Zealand (4:00pm AEST)
Kookaburras v New Zealand (6:15pm AEST)
Click here to purchase tickets.
