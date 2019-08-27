Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockeyroos team announced for crucial Olympic qualifiers

Published on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 49
Nic Kerber



A Hockeyroos team filled with a mix of youth and experience has been named for the Oceania Cup, which will double as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



The Oceania Cup, which will take place in Rockhampton from 5-8 September 2019, comprises a best-of-three match series against New Zealand as both the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras look to gain Olympic qualification.

Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin has welcomed back Lily Brazel, Jane Claxton and Mariah Williams, the trio having missed the recent Tokyo Test Event in Japan through injury.

Veteran defender Jodie Kenny also returns, the dual Olympian adding a wealth of experience competing in high stake matches alongside fellow 200 capped players Emily Chalker and goalkeeper Rachael Lynch.

“There were some players who were unlucky to miss out but we’re confident with the group we have selected that they can get the job done,” said Gaudoin.

“Everyone is fit. Those who weren’t in Japan were certainly training hard back in Perth and are ready to go.”

“Jodie (Kenny) has got a family in Brisbane so we’ve been trying to take that into consideration in how we manage her, but she’s a quality player and with her experience she is an integral part of our group.”

Youngster Amy Lawton retains her spot in the team after the 17 year old Victorian impressed in her performances in Tokyo earlier this month, which also saw her score her first Hockeyroos goal.

“Amy really impressed us with her performances in Tokyo, she got better as the tournament went on and has been rewarded with selection in this team.”

Ashlee Wells edged out Jocelyn Bartram to be named as the other goalkeeper alongside Lynch.

Gaudoin believes the Hockeyroos’ participation at the Tokyo Test Event has given his team an excellent lead in to the Oceania Cup, having played four matches in five days in hot conditions. The Olympic qualifiers will see the Hockeyroos play three matches in four days against the Black Sticks Women.

“Our entire year has been built around ensuring we are in the best possible condition and give ourselves the best opportunity to beat New Zealand at the Oceania Cup and qualify for the Olympics,” said Gaudoin.

“Competing at the Tokyo Test Event has given us some excellent match conditioning and been great preparation for what awaits us in Rockhampton,” said Gaudoin.

“We got through the four games in five days in Japan relatively unscathed which is pleasing. It was pretty taxing so it was great preparation heading into this tournament.”

The Hockeyroos will arrive in Rockhampton on Sunday to finalise preparations ahead of their opening match against the Black Sticks on Thursday 5 September 2019.

The 2019 Oceania Cup is owned and delivered by the Oceania Hockey Federation in conjunction with the Rockhampton Hockey Association. For more information on the Oceania Cup visit http://hockey.org.au/OC19

Hockeyroos squad – Oceania Cup 2019

Name

Date of Birth

Hometown, State

Caps (Goals)

Edwina BONE

24/04/1988

Orange, NSW

192 (4)

Lily BRAZEL

26/01/1995

Sydney, NSW

45 (1)

Emily CHALKER

28/07/1992

Crookwell, NSW

230 (80)

Jane CLAXTON

26/10/1992

Adelaide, SA

172 (18)

Kalindi COMMERFORD

18/11/1994

Ulladulla, ACT

40 (7)

Madison FITZPATRICK

14/12/1996

Cabarita Beach, QLD

69 (15)

Savannah FITZPATRICK

4/02/1995

Cabarita Beach, QLD

57 (13)

Jodie KENNY

18/08/1987

Wamuran, QLD

224 (111)

Amy LAWTON

19/01/2002

VIC

5 (1)

Rachael LYNCH (gk)

02/07/1986

Warrandyte, VIC

215 (0)

Rosie MALONE

08/01/1998

Burleigh, QLD

43 (11)

Georgina MORGAN

15/05/1993

Armidale, NSW

90 (18)

Kaitlin NOBBS

24/09/1997

Newington, NSW

71 (4)

Brooke PERIS

16/01/1993

Darwin, NT

162 (25)

Renee TAYLOR

28/09/1996

Everton Park, QLD

72 (7)

Sophie TAYLOR

12/09/1995

Melbourne, VIC

26 (1)

Ashlee WELLS

1/08/1989

Morwell, VIC

118 (0)

Mariah WILLIAMS

31/05/1995

Parkes, NSW

76 (12)

Oceania Cup

Oceania Cup 2019 (doubles as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics)
5-8 September 2019
Kalka Shades Hockey Fields, Rockhampton, Queensland

Thursday 5 September 2019

Kookaburras v New Zealand (4:00pm AEST)
Hockeyroos v New Zealand (6:00pm AEST)

Saturday 7 September 2019

Hockeyroos v New Zealand (4:00pm AEST)
Kookaburras v New Zealand (6:00pm AEST)

Sunday 8 September 2019

Hockeyroos v New Zealand (4:00pm AEST)
Kookaburras v New Zealand (6:15pm AEST)

Hockey Australia media release

