Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Free State Hockey Association announce OFM as official IPT Media Partner

Published on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 45
View Comments



In a fantastic announcement for the South African Hockey Senior Interprovincial tournament getting underway in Bloemfontein on Monday, the host association Free State Hockey Association have announced the on-air media sponsor of OFM.



The agreement will see OFM assist in an on-air and independent printed media campaign over the tournament.  They will also dedicate an event information page on http://www.ofm.co.za until 31 August 2019.

OFM will send have an activation team at the stadium and will have live crossings to the OFM studio on Saturday 31 August 2019. As part of the agreement, OFM will also provide the wonderful Sam Luddidi as MC to do the prize-giving. OFM will also have their sports editor, Morgan Piek, produce audio clips and comments from event organisers in their sport reports.

The SA Hockey Association are excited to welcome OFM on board for the Men’s and Women’s IPT and look forward to a fantastic partnership!



SA Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.