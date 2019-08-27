



In a fantastic announcement for the South African Hockey Senior Interprovincial tournament getting underway in Bloemfontein on Monday, the host association Free State Hockey Association have announced the on-air media sponsor of OFM.





The agreement will see OFM assist in an on-air and independent printed media campaign over the tournament. They will also dedicate an event information page on http://www.ofm.co.za until 31 August 2019.



OFM will send have an activation team at the stadium and will have live crossings to the OFM studio on Saturday 31 August 2019. As part of the agreement, OFM will also provide the wonderful Sam Luddidi as MC to do the prize-giving. OFM will also have their sports editor, Morgan Piek, produce audio clips and comments from event organisers in their sport reports.



The SA Hockey Association are excited to welcome OFM on board for the Men’s and Women’s IPT and look forward to a fantastic partnership!







SA Hockey Association media release