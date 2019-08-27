MORGAN PIEK





Daniel Bell of Western Province - Morgan Piek



Day one of the 2019 senior men’s and women’s IPT being played in Bloemfontein proved to be a day of upsets as some of the stronger and much more fancied teams had to settle for defeats.



In the opening game of the tournament being played at the University of the Free State and at St Michaels School, the Southern Gauteng men’s team got off to a strong start, but in the final quarter had to hold off a strong comeback effort by Eastern Province to claim at 7-4 victory.



The Southern Gauteng women in their turn had no trouble in dispatching Eastern Province 10-1.



In the biggest upset of the day, the Northerns men came from 2-0 down in the final quarter to beat Western Province 3-2. This after the side from the Cape opened the scoring just 20 seconds into the game, after the Northern goalkeeper, committed a foul in the scoring D.



In the last match of the evening, the Free State women claimed another massive upset when they also beat Western Province 3-2. As in the match prior, the Western Province also took just 20 seconds to get on the board, however, this time their goal came through open play. A valiant fightback by the hosts saw them defeat the star-studded Province out for claim arguably the biggest upset in the women’s section.



The Free State men also made a big statement on day 1 by beating KwaZulu-Natal Inland 7-0 in their opening match. This is the men’s B Section, but it was the biggest victory of the day by any of the men’s teams.



CLICK FOR DAY 1 RESULTS



Fixtures to keep an eye for Tuesday:



8:30: Southern Gauteng (W) vs. Northern Blues (W) – UFS A

8:30: North West (M) vs. Northern Cape (M) – St Michaels

10:15: Southern Gauteng (M) vs. SG Witsies (M) – UFS A

13:45: Free State (M) vs. KZN Mynahs (M) – St Michaels

15:30: KZN Raiders (M) vs. Northern Blues (M) – UFS A

17:15: Free State (W) vs. KZN Raiders (W) – UFS A



Full results and fixtures as well as team lists can be found on https://saha.altiusrt.com/



Live streaming of A Section matches on https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTS (No commentary)



