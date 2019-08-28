Nic Kerber







The OHA Hockey Club in Tasmania is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.





President David McCambridge said a centenary committee was established four years ago to develop events to appropriately celebrate and recognise the club’s history.



Mr McCambridge said the OHA Hockey Club was the largest hockey club in Tasmania with 17 Senior and 13 Junior teams.



“We field teams from under eights to masters, covering age brackets from five-years-old to 70 plus, covering boys, girls, men and women,” he said.



The OHA Hockey Club was formed in 1919 to accommodate ex-Hobart High School students wanting to stay together after their schooling years had finished.



In 1919 there was one team with limited facilities and few teams to play against.



Today, OHA is a thriving and successful club, both on and off the field.



Mr McCambridge said the club had more than 400 members, including players, supporters and parents involved in volunteer positions like coaching, administrative or committee roles.



The club’s Centenary “Green Day” was held in July with more than 300 members attending the Tasmanian Hockey Centre for a specially rostered day full of OHA teams playing. Spelling out 100 & OHA on the turf for a truly memorable aerial photograph and a fundraising event.



The grand finale for the year will be the clubs Centenary Gala Dinner held on 12 October in Hobart.



“I am so proud of the achievements of our club in its 100 years and look forward to all we can achieve in the hockey community in the next 100,” said Mr McCambridge.



For more information visit www.ohahockeyclub.com



Hockey Australia media release