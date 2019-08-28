

Chinglensana: “This award motivates me to keep giving my all in the upcoming tournaments.” - S. Subramanium



Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, the Indian men’s hockey team midfielder, has said the Arjuna award nomination is a “huge honour” and will spur him to perform better in the upcoming tournaments.





The 27-year-old is among the 19 athletes nominated for the award. He said, “It is a huge honour. I have taken pride in representing India, and having completed more than 200 international caps for India, this award motivates me to keep giving my all in the upcoming tournaments. I am grateful to everyone who has played a part in my journey so far.”



A stalwart



Known for his composure and authority on the pitch, the midfielder is one of the few players in the current senior team to have played more than 200 matches for India.



Chinglensana made his international debut at the Champions Challenge in 2011.



He won his first medal with the senior team at the 2013 Asia Cup where the team won the silver medal. He was also a member of the Indian team that won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He won his first gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games — India defeated Pakistan 4-2 in the final.



“Indian hockey has evolved in the eight years I have been with the national team, and I feel that our domestic structure has also helped in making sure that we have a huge pool of players who can step up and play at the international level,” Chinglensana observed.



The National Sports Awards will be held on Thursday.



