PETALING JAYA: National women’s team coach K. Dharmaraj will be meeting Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal to discuss plans for a training stint in Europe.





The Malaysian women’s hockey team could earn a place in the final round of the Olympic qualifiers in October after the South African team failed to meet the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s (SASCOC) strict qualification criteria for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Dharmaraj said he has to plan ahead to prepare the team for the qualifiers (if they get a berth) and he believes a stint in Europe will help.



“I will propose to our president to give us a playing tour in Europe before the qualifiers to get the players ready. Six of our players are playing in Germany and six more will be leaving to play in Italy and England on Sept 20,” said Dharmaraj.



“The Olympic qualifiers will be held from Oct 26-Nov 3 so since our players are already in Europe, we could head there to prepare the team and also play test matches against Spain, England and Germany.”



The national women’s team finished third in the Hockey Series Finals in Ireland in June but due to their World No. 20 ranking, Dharmaraj’s charges will have to wait for the outcomes of all the continental championships before knowing their fate.



They could still make the qualification tournament if SASCOC adhere to their strict regulations where they will only send their teams if they finished in the top-two in the Hockey Series Finals. South Africa’s men’s finished second while their women were fourth.



“I was informed that South African Hockey Association (SAHA) have not appealed for their women’s team to play in the Olympics. This paves the path for us to play in the Olympic Qualifiers,” said Dharmaraj.



