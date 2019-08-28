South African IPT (Womenen) - Day 3
Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Women's A and B sections.
2019 Senior IPT - Women's A Section - Day 3
Bloemfontein
Results
27 Aug 2019 SG v NG (Pool A) 2 - 0
27 Aug 2019 SAU21 v EP (Pool A) 6 - 0
27 Aug 2019 KZNC v FSA (Pool B) 0 - 3
27 Aug 2019 WP v NW (Pool B) 3 - 1
Fixtures (GMT +2)
28 Aug 2019 10:15 NG v EP (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 12:00 WP v KZNC (Pool B)
28 Aug 2019 15:30 SG v SAU21 (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 19:00 NW v FSA (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|1
|11
|6
|2
|SA U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|-15
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Free State A (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Western Province (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|3
|KZN Raiders (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|4
|North West (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
2019 Senior IPT - Women's B-Section - Day 3
Bloemfontein
Results
27 Aug 2019 NGD v SGW (Pool A) 0 - 3
27 Aug 2019 WPP v SGN (Pool B) 2 - 1
27 Aug 2019 SACD v NWB (Pool B) 4 - 0
27 Aug 2019 MPUM v FSB (Pool A) 1 - 0
27 Aug 2019 SGW v BORDER (Pool A) 3 - 0
Fixtures (GMT +2)
28 Aug 2019 08:30 KZN MYN v SACD (Pool B)
28 Aug 2019 10:15 SGN v NWB (Pool B)
28 Aug 2019 12:00 NGD v MPUM (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 13:45 WPP v KZN MYN (Pool B)
28 Aug 2019 16:00 BORDER v FSB (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|9
|2
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Northern Daisies (RSA)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|4
|Border (RSA)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|5
|Free State B (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|2
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|3
|SACD (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|4
|North West B (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|4
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0