Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Women's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA





2019 Senior IPT - Women's A Section - Day 3

Bloemfontein



Results



27 Aug 2019 SG v NG (Pool A) 2 - 0

27 Aug 2019 SAU21 v EP (Pool A) 6 - 0

27 Aug 2019 KZNC v FSA (Pool B) 0 - 3

27 Aug 2019 WP v NW (Pool B) 3 - 1



Fixtures (GMT +2)



28 Aug 2019 10:15 NG v EP (Pool A)

28 Aug 2019 12:00 WP v KZNC (Pool B)

28 Aug 2019 15:30 SG v SAU21 (Pool A)

28 Aug 2019 19:00 NW v FSA (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 2 2 0 0 12 1 11 6 2 SA U21 2 1 0 1 7 3 4 3 3 Northern Blues (RSA) 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 4 Eastern Province (RSA) 2 0 0 2 1 16 -15 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Free State A (RSA) 2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6 2 Western Province (RSA) 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3 3 KZN Raiders (RSA) 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3 4 North West (RSA) 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0



2019 Senior IPT - Women's B-Section - Day 3

Bloemfontein



Results



27 Aug 2019 NGD v SGW (Pool A) 0 - 3

27 Aug 2019 WPP v SGN (Pool B) 2 - 1

27 Aug 2019 SACD v NWB (Pool B) 4 - 0

27 Aug 2019 MPUM v FSB (Pool A) 1 - 0

27 Aug 2019 SGW v BORDER (Pool A) 3 - 0



Fixtures (GMT +2)



28 Aug 2019 08:30 KZN MYN v SACD (Pool B)

28 Aug 2019 10:15 SGN v NWB (Pool B)

28 Aug 2019 12:00 NGD v MPUM (Pool A)

28 Aug 2019 13:45 WPP v KZN MYN (Pool B)

28 Aug 2019 16:00 BORDER v FSB (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 SG Witsies (RSA) 3 3 0 0 8 0 8 9 2 Mpumalanga (RSA) 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 6 3 Northern Daisies (RSA) 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1 4 Border (RSA) 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1 5 Free State B (RSA) 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 WP Peninsula (RSA) 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6 2 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 3 SACD (RSA) 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 4 North West B (RSA) 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 4 SG Nuggets (RSA) 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

SA Hockey Results Centre