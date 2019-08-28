South African IPT (Men) - Day 3
Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Men's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA
2019 Senior IPT - Men's A-Section - Day 3
Bloemfontein
27 Aug 2019 SG v SGW (Pool B) 4 - 2
27 Aug 2019 WP v WPP (Pool A) 5 - 0
27 Aug 2019 KZNC v NG (Pool A) 1 - 2
27 Aug 2019 SAU21 v EP (Pool B) 2 - 3
Fixtures (GMT +2)
28 Aug 2019 08:30 NG v WPP (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 13:45 KZNC v WP (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 17:15 SG v SAU21 (Pool B)
28 Aug 2019 17:45 SGW v EP (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|2
|KZN Raiders (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Western Province (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|3
|4
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|-11
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|6
|5
|6
|2
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|3
|3
|SA U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
2019 Senior IPT - Men's B-Section - Day 3
Bloemfontein
Results
27 Aug 2019 NW v NC (Pool A) 6 - 2
27 Aug 2019 SACD v MPU (Pool A) 4 - 2
27 Aug 2019 SGN v KZNI (Pool B) 2 - 1
27 Aug 2019 FS v KZNM (Pool B) 2 - 2
Fixtures (GMT +2)
28 Aug 2019 09:00 NW v SACD (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 10:45 NC v MPU (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 12:30 KZNM v KZNI (Pool B)
28 Aug 2019 14:15 FS v SGN (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|North West (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|6
|2
|SACD (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Northern Cape (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|0
|4
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Free State (RSA)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|4
|2
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|3
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0