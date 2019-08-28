Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Men's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA





2019 Senior IPT - Men's A-Section - Day 3

Bloemfontein



27 Aug 2019 SG v SGW (Pool B) 4 - 2

27 Aug 2019 WP v WPP (Pool A) 5 - 0

27 Aug 2019 KZNC v NG (Pool A) 1 - 2

27 Aug 2019 SAU21 v EP (Pool B) 2 - 3



Fixtures (GMT +2)



28 Aug 2019 08:30 NG v WPP (Pool A)

28 Aug 2019 13:45 KZNC v WP (Pool A)

28 Aug 2019 17:15 SG v SAU21 (Pool B)

28 Aug 2019 17:45 SGW v EP (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Northern Blues (RSA) 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6 2 KZN Raiders (RSA) 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 3 3 Western Province (RSA) 2 1 0 1 7 3 4 3 4 WP Peninsula (RSA) 2 0 0 2 0 11 -11 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 2 2 0 0 11 6 5 6 2 Eastern Province (RSA) 2 1 0 1 7 9 -2 3 3 SA U21 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 SG Witsies (RSA) 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1



2019 Senior IPT - Men's B-Section - Day 3

Bloemfontein



Results



27 Aug 2019 NW v NC (Pool A) 6 - 2

27 Aug 2019 SACD v MPU (Pool A) 4 - 2

27 Aug 2019 SGN v KZNI (Pool B) 2 - 1

27 Aug 2019 FS v KZNM (Pool B) 2 - 2



Fixtures (GMT +2)



28 Aug 2019 09:00 NW v SACD (Pool A)

28 Aug 2019 10:45 NC v MPU (Pool A)

28 Aug 2019 12:30 KZNM v KZNI (Pool B)

28 Aug 2019 14:15 FS v SGN (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 North West (RSA) 2 2 0 0 11 3 8 6 2 SACD (RSA) 2 2 0 0 7 4 3 6 3 Northern Cape (RSA) 2 0 0 2 4 9 -5 0 4 Mpumalanga (RSA) 2 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Free State (RSA) 2 1 1 0 9 2 7 4 2 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 2 1 1 0 5 4 1 4 3 SG Nuggets (RSA) 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 4 KZN Inland (RSA) 2 0 0 2 1 9 -8 0

SA Hockey Results Centre