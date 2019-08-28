Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

South African IPT (Men) - Day 3

Published on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 37
View Comments

Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Men's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA



2019 Senior IPT - Men's A-Section - Day 3
Bloemfontein

27 Aug 2019     SG v SGW (Pool B)         4 - 2
27 Aug 2019    WP v WPP (Pool A)         5 - 0
27 Aug 2019     KZNC v NG (Pool A)     1 - 2
27 Aug 2019     SAU21 v EP (Pool B)     2 - 3

Fixtures (GMT +2)

28 Aug 2019 08:30     NG v WPP (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 13:45     KZNC v WP (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 17:15     SG v SAU21 (Pool B)
28 Aug 2019 17:45     SGW v EP (Pool B)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Northern Blues (RSA) 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6
2 KZN Raiders (RSA) 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 3
3 Western Province (RSA) 2 1 0 1 7 3 4 3
4 WP Peninsula (RSA) 2 0 0 2 0 11 -11 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 2 2 0 0 11 6 5 6
2 Eastern Province (RSA) 2 1 0 1 7 9 -2 3
3 SA U21 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
4 SG Witsies (RSA) 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1


2019 Senior IPT - Men's B-Section - Day 3
Bloemfontein

Results

27 Aug 2019     NW v NC (Pool A)         6 - 2
27 Aug 2019     SACD v MPU (Pool A)     4 - 2
27 Aug 2019      SGN v KZNI (Pool B)     2 - 1
27 Aug 2019     FS v KZNM (Pool B)     2 - 2

Fixtures (GMT +2)

28 Aug 2019 09:00     NW v SACD (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 10:45     NC v MPU (Pool A)
28 Aug 2019 12:30     KZNM v KZNI (Pool B)
28 Aug 2019 14:15     FS v SGN (Pool B)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 North West (RSA) 2 2 0 0 11 3 8 6
2 SACD (RSA) 2 2 0 0 7 4 3 6
3 Northern Cape (RSA) 2 0 0 2 4 9 -5 0
4 Mpumalanga (RSA) 2 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Free State (RSA) 2 1 1 0 9 2 7 4
2 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 2 1 1 0 5 4 1 4
3 SG Nuggets (RSA) 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3
4 KZN Inland (RSA) 2 0 0 2 1 9 -8 0

SA Hockey Results Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.