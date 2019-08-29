

Jan Davies - Oxford Hawks - BTH



‘It may sound dramatic but Back to Hockey and Oxford Hawks HC have changed my life. They helped me to regain my fitness and have massively increased my self-confidence.’





Jan’s story inspired us at England Hockey, as well as others within the Hockey Family community. Her story isn’t too far away from other club members across the country.



Like many, Jan played hockey at school in the early 80’s on grass and loved it, but staying active after finishing school was different and she fell into other sports and activities.



The hockey bug was still in the family when she introduced her daughter to the sport. Jan watched every single match and loved it. She wanted to play but felt she was too old to ever set foot on the pitch again.



In 2010, Jan received a cancer diagnosis leading to having surgery and treatments. Jan’s fitness suffered as a part of this, but it wasn’t just her fitness. She lost confidence and gained a bit of weight because it was hard for her to exercise.



In 2013, Jan’s daughter left for university, this left a hockey sized gap in Jan’s life, what would she do on a Saturday, how would she get her hockey fix?



Determined to regain her fitness, despite feeling very apprehensive and knowing the sport had changed since she last played, Jan went along to a Back to Hockey session at Oxford Hawks HC.



“The club welcomed me with open arms and the coaches were so encouraging. I was able to gradually improve my skills and fitness in a fun environment without realising it. It was also a great social group and I met some wonderful new friends.” Said Jan.



One evening at training, Jan was asked if she would like to play in a team. Although apprehensive at the thought, she said yes. Fast forward six years and Jan is now co-captain of a team that she loves and part of a wonderful network of people she has met at Oxford Hawks HC.



We asked Jan what her daughter thinks of her hockey playing mum:



“She is really, really proud! She knows how much joy and confidence it has given me. We’ve also played on the same team a couple of times, which is just amazing.”



England Hockey Board Media release